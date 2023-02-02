Prince George takes after royal parents in exciting challenge Royal watchers think they spotted Prince George taking part in Lambrook sports challenge

The Prince and Princess of Wales are renowned for their sporting prowess, so it would be no surprise if their eldest son, Prince George, took after them in their talent.

On Wednesday, Lambrook, the school he attends with his siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, hosted The Colour Run, an exciting charity which sees participants dash around a course while being covered in brightly coloured paint.

The school shared a series of photos of children partaking in the challenge, writing: "There is a fantastic atmosphere in our grounds today as pupils challenge themselves to compete our #Macmillan Colour Run for a brilliant cause."

Followers of the account even think they've spotted Prince George, 9, on the course, writing: "George," with a heart eyes emoji on one of the snaps, although the comment was later deleted.

Royal spotters think they spied Prince George on sports day

Indeed, the children partaking in the challenging run appear to be George's age rather than Charlotte or Louis', so it's likely an activity reserved for older pupils at Lambrook school.

While it is unlikely that Lambrook would share a photo of the young prince on their public social media account, the little lad certainly looks similar to his peer, Prince George.

The Colour Run is a fun challenge

Lambrook offers an impressive array of activities for both boys and girls for the Wales children to enjoy, including rugby and football, which likely please football fan Princess Charlotte.

There is a nine-hole golf course, a 25-metre swimming pool, and a large sports hall, so there will be plenty of opportunity for the Princes and Princess to get stuck into sports.

The children tumble back into school "ruddy-cheeked and full of fresh air," according to the Good Schools Guide.

