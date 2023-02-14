These are Jennifer Garner’s favorite running sneakers and they just dropped in the Amazon sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Forget choosing between Sambas and Dunks, the most difficult decision you’ll have to make when it comes to sneakers is finding your perfect running shoes. From sprinting to serious endurance, they have to carry us through a lot.

Running sneakers aren’t all created equally, so when someone with access to the very best swears by a pair, they’re probably a safe bet. You might remember Brooks as old school running shoes from the ‘80s but they recently had a resurgence and Jennifer Garner is always wearing them.

Jennifer Garner wears Brooks sneakers out in LA

The active mom-of-three has been spotted out running, walking and doing high-intensity workouts on Instagram wearing several different styles.

Renowned for being super supportive thanks to their research-backed GuideRails technology, Brooks running shoes keep your stride stable as you move by supporting your knees, hips, and feet at the same time.

Brooks Ghost 14 running shoes, $99 (WAS $140), Amazon

The Brooks Ghost 14s have even been approved by the American Podiatric Medical Association. They’re super lightweight but have plenty of cushioning so you can get your miles in with a lower risk of injury.

Even better? They’re currently in the Amazon sale with 30% off. Priced at $99 down from $140, they’re still available in navy or black in a range of sizes, but hurry - they’re selling fast.

NOW SHOP:

27 of the best running gear essentials for women

Best trainers for women for every kind of workout

We're obsessed with Kendall Jenner's go-to activewear and you won't believe how affordable it is

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.