Menopause hot flushes getting you down? This £17 neck fan from Amazon is a must-have

Hot flushes are a common symptom of the menopause, caused by changing hormone levels before, and can be bothersome, especially during the already warm summer months.

When it comes to solutions, there are things available for sufferers, including doctor-prescribed HRT, natural supplements, dressing in light clothing and avoiding certain food triggers.

Another quick and affordable solution that’s highly popular with perimenopausal and menopausal women is the TJC Portable Neck Fan, which is currently flying off Amazon’s virtual shelves.

The lightweight, hands-free neck fan, which is both portable and rechargeable, is ideal for staying cool and comfortable no matter where you are – and best of all, it’s only £16.99.

Offering three adjustable wind speeds (from gentle to strong) and 360-cooling with a battery life of up to 12 hours from a single charge, we can see why it’s a big hit.

Hot flushes can be both mild and intense, and have an impact on daily life, so when this happens it’s advisable to seek medical help and solutions to improve symptoms.

One fan, who has found solace in using the neck fan to combat menopause symptoms, said, “great for a wee menopausal flush, or the gym or sunbathing. Three strong speeds which feel air conditioned.”

Another wrote, “they keep you cool when having a hot flush, I would buy again."

The neck fan is adjustable, allowing you to customise the direction of the airflow, and has a stylish, minimalistic design. We’ll certainly be stocking up for summer!

Disclaimer: You should always ask your doctor if you need support with menopause symptoms.