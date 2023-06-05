Michael J Fox suffers fall onstage during Back To The Future QA as he battles Parkinson's disease

The Back To The Future star was diagnosed in 1991

Michael J. Fox faced a slight mishap during a Back to the Future Q&A panel at the Fan Expo in Philadelphia this weekend.

The retired 61-year-old, who has been bravely battling Parkinson's disease since 1991, had a small stumble while ascending the stage.

Luckily, the star's fall was cushioned by the couch placed on the stage, averting a potentially harder impact with the floor.

The actor, unfazed, recovered with grace, took his place on the panel, and carried on with the event. He was accompanied by his fellow Back to the Future co-stars Christopher Lloyd, aged 84, and Tom Wilson, 64.

Michael’s minor stumble comes just over a month after he revealed that his over three-decade-long fight with Parkinson's disease, a long-term degenerative disorder that impacts the nervous system and motor skills, was becoming increasingly challenging.

Famed for his unforgettable portrayal of Marty McFly in all three Back to the Future films, Michael embraced a relaxed style for the event. He was decked out in a denim jacket over a white t-shirt, teamed with black jeans. White Nike sneakers and a navy and yellow baseball hat completed his casual ensemble, with clear-rimmed eyeglasses adding a touch of sophistication.

Christopher, best known for his role as the quirky Dr. Emmett 'Doc' Brown in the series, showcased his cool and casual style in a black puffer vest, a long-sleeve top, and blue jeans. Wilson, who brilliantly embodied the character of the school bully Biff Tannen, wore a smart navy blazer paired with jeans.

Fans were thrilled to see the legendary trio comfortably seated together on the stage, engaging with their queries and sharing anecdotes from their time on the classic film.

Thanks to his leading role in the sitcom Family Ties, Michael was already a household name. He was catapulted to further fame when he starred as the adventurous teen time traveler Marty McFly in 1985's Back to the Future. The film was a monumental success, raking in over $380 million at the global box office.

Despite a less favorable critical reception for the second film in the series, fans eagerly flocked to cinemas, making Back to the Future: Part II the third highest-grossing film of 1989.

Despite his stage stumble, the week held pleasant moments for the actor, as he celebrated his doppelganger son Sam's 34th birthday with a cozy family gathering. Michael shared heartwarming photos from the celebration on his Instagram, including a sweet snap of him planting a kiss on his son's cheek.

He shares Sam, as well as twins Aquinnah Kathleen and Schuyler Frances, 27, and Esmé Annabelle, 21, with his wife Tracy Pollan, 62. The couple wed in 1988.

In April, Michael spoke candidly about his experiences with Parkinson's disease on CBS Sunday Morning. He stated, '[Parkinson's] banging on the door … I'm not going to lie, it's getting hard. It's getting harder. It's getting tougher.'

Reflecting on the disease's mortality, he shared, 'You don't die from Parkinson's. You die with Parkinson's. So I've been thinking about the mortality of it. I'm not gonna be 80. I'm not gonna be 80.'

The actor took a step back from his acting career in 2020 due to his health. Since his diagnosis, he has devoted himself to raising funds for Parkinson's research and has successfully raised over $1 billion through the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research. Last November, he was honored with an Academy Award for his relentless efforts in advancing research on the disease.

