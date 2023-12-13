Oprah Winfrey admits the real reason behind dramatic weight loss

Oprah Winfrey, at 69, has taken a bold step in revealing the real reason behind her dramatic weight loss, detailing her use of weight-loss medication, challenging the stigma and opening up about her personal health journey.

Her revelation signifies a profound shift from her earlier view of rejecting such drugs as an 'easy way out.'

Speaking candidly to People, Oprah shared her perspective: "The fact that there's a medically approved prescription for managing weight and staying healthier, in my lifetime, feels like relief, like redemption, like a gift, and not something to hide behind and once again be ridiculed for."

Oprah's weight struggles have been a public narrative for years, with her battles and victories often in the limelight.

"I’m absolutely done with the shaming from other people and particularly myself," she declared, addressing the societal pressures and self-judgment she has endured over her weight.

Her stance took a turn following a panel discussion with weight loss experts. "I realized I’d been blaming myself all these years for being overweight, and I have a predisposition that no amount of willpower is going to control. Obesity is a disease. It’s not about willpower — it's about the brain," Oprah explained, shedding light on the complexities of weight management.

Now nearing her goal weight, Oprah emphasizes that her journey is about more than numbers on a scale.

"It's not about the number," she asserts. Her approach is comprehensive, involving a strict regimen of meal timing, hydration, following WeightWatchers, and regular physical activity.

"It’s everything. I know everybody thought I was on it, but I worked so damn hard. I know that if I’m not also working out and vigilant about all the other things, it doesn’t work for me," she stated, highlighting her dedication to a multifaceted health and fitness routine.

In her journey, Oprah confronts the pervasive stigma around weight. "There is a condescension. There is a stigma," she reflected, noting the different treatment she received at varying weights.

"And I am Oprah Winfrey and I know all that comes with that and I get treated differently if I am 200 plus pounds versus under 200 pounds..."

Oprah's struggle with weight began to intensify in the early 1990s. At that time, she reached her heaviest weight of 237 pounds.

This period in her life was fraught with feelings of shame and defeat. "I was so ashamed to have joined the ranks of the perpetually obese," she shared, expressing how this phase impacted her self-esteem to the extent that she found it difficult to make eye contact with others.

Describing her emotional state, Oprah said, "I felt like a big fat failure." However, a turning point came when she connected with a personal trainer at a spa in Colorado. This partnership was pivotal, inspiring Oprah to embark on a transformative journey.

Over the years, her weight experienced significant shifts. By 2006, with the guidance of her trainer, Oprah's weight decreased to 160 pounds.

Yet, this success was temporary, as her weight climbed back to 200 pounds within the next two years. During this time, Oprah attributed the gain to various health issues and admitted feeling overwhelmed and on the brink of surrendering to her weight struggles.

In 2015, Oprah took a strategic step by collaborating with Weight Watchers. This alliance proved fruitful, as she reported losing 40 pounds through the program.

Despite this success, her weight management journey faced another obstacle in late 2021. Oprah revealed in January 2022 that she was undergoing a 'diet reset' after indulging during the holiday season.

