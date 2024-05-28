What supplements do you really need to take for menopausal skin?

There’s a lot of talk about menopause right now, and none more so than in the skincare sector where many brands are hopping on the hormonal bandwagon in order to market their products to an engaged audience like you. But how do you know which supplements will really work? And what about skincare? Which ingredients will help?

“Menopause is a natural part of ageing which occurs as the female hormones start to decline, particularly oestrogen, which is the end of the menstrual cycle,” explains Shabir Daya, co-founder of the health and wellness website, Victoria Health. “This decline in oestrogen can cause a whole series of symptoms which vary in women with the most popular ones being hot flushes, night sweats, sleep disturbances and anxiety.”

Understanding menopause and its impact on your skin is key for choosing the right supplements and skincare. “Dry and dehydrated skin are very common, as lower oestrogen levels result in lower levels of sebum and ceramides which moisturise skin,” explains Shabir. “Often, skin becomes sensitive and drier because skin tends to lose its collagen, and this is estimated at around 30% within the first five years of menopause so that more fine lines appear and skin loses its elasticity.”

© Ground Picture Shabir recommends taking Sage complex, Vitamin C and Hyaluronic Acid for menopausal skin

Addressing the root cause of menopause symptoms - low oestrogen levels - will significantly alleviate skin dryness and discomfort, and Shabir recommends taking a Sage Complex supplement to help. “Sage Complex contains a comprehensive blend of herbal extracts that contain plant oestrogens which closely resemble the body’s own oestrogen and so help to achieve hormonal balance.” Sharbir notes that this supplement will also address symptoms like hot flushes and night sweats which helps to improve sleep quality, energy and any symptoms of anxiety.

Hyaluronic acid and Vitamin C supplements can also improve menopausal skin concerns. “Hyaluronic acid is a super hydrator in skin holding up to 1000 times its weight in water,” Shabir explains. “And because collagen production declines dramatically, Vitamin C helps to boost our body’s own collagen production and it has been also shown to stabilise the existing collagen matrix.”

Shabir emphasises the importance of taking the right dose of supplements too, especially with Vitamin C. “Unfortunately taking acidic forms of vitamin C, like the popular water-soluble ones, deliver very little of this nutrient as the body works in an alkaline environment which is why most of these vitamin C supplements are excreted away.” Instead Shabir recommends taking one like DoSe Liposomal Vitamin C that wraps the acidic vitamin C in an oil-based particle that protects it dissolving from the acidic stomach.

© Ground Picture As well as supplements, Shabir says that a consistent skincare routine using targeted products can help manage menopausal skin too

As well as supplements, Shabir recommends sticking to a consistent skincare routine and emphasises the importance of choosing ingredient-led products that target your menopausal symptoms.

“A lack of moisture in skin can cause sensitivity, itchy skin, redness and loss of firmness,” she says, and recommends using a hyaluronic acid serum morning and night to “rehydrate skin cells making skin look plumper and firmer.”

If your skin is looking dull and lacklustre, Shabir recommends using a retinoid. “Retinoids are the gold standard in any anti-ageing skincare regimen,” she explains. “They are derived from vitamin A, and work to enhance cell turnover which reveals healthy, young fresh cells imparting a youthful appearance.”

Lastly, peptides are brilliant at adding glow to menopausal skin too. “Peptides are fragments of protein which are the building blocks of skin and there are a number of peptides that are known to help enhance collagen production as well as boost skin’s elasticity.”