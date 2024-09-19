Halle Berry’s bold confession: How to keep your vagina ‘juicy like a peach’ during menopause

It’s no secret that menopause can bring about some big changes in a woman’s body, and the vagina is no exception.

So when Halle Berry spoke to Gayle King on CBS about her menopause and suggested that her vagina was "juicy like a peach," she sparked conversations about maintaining vaginal health, especially as we age.

HELLO! spoke to Dr. Kelly Casperson, urologist and author of You Are Not Broken, on how to keep your vagina and vulva healthy and, yes, juicy during menopause.

Skip the cigarettes

If you’re a smoker, it’s time to quit. “Don’t smoke cigarettes,” advises Dr. Casperson who is on Let's Talk Menopause's Advisory Board. Smoking can have a detrimental impact on vaginal health, causing dryness and discomfort. By quitting, you’ll improve your blood circulation, which is crucial for keeping the vaginal tissues hydrated and healthy.

Keep it clean, but don’t overdo It

Many women think they need to go overboard with hygiene when it comes to their vagina, but Dr. Casperson warns against this. “Don’t clean internally and only use mild soap or no soap on the vulva,” she says. In fact, you don’t need to use washcloths, wipes, or harsh cleansers at all—just let the running water from your shower do the work. Over-cleaning can disrupt the vagina's natural pH balance, leading to irritation and infections.

Embrace vaginal estrogen therapy

One of the best ways to maintain a healthy, juicy vagina during menopause is through vaginal estrogen therapy. Dr. Casperson calls it “skin care for down there” and assures women that it’s nothing to be afraid of. "Vaginal estrogen is not just about treating symptoms—it's about restoring quality of life. It's targeted, it's effective, and it's safe for most women. We need to make sure every woman knows this." Dr. Casperson is so passionate for women to realise its efficacy, she is currently campaigning for the black box warnings on vaginal estrogen to be removed. "It is more than just a label—it's a barrier. It scares women away from treatment, leading to unnecessary pain and higher healthcare costs."

Remember: pain Is never normal

“Pain is not normal. See a professional who knows how to do a good exam,” says Dr. Casperson. If you’re experiencing discomfort during sex, irritation, or any form of pain, don’t just accept it as part of aging. A knowledgeable healthcare provider can help diagnose and treat the root cause, whether it's dryness, thinning vaginal tissue, or another condition.

It’s not just about the vagina

Your vulva and clitoris are just as important as your vagina when it comes to maintaining sexual health and comfort. “Your genitals are more than your vagina. Don’t forget about your clitoris and vulva. There is a lot to ‘down there,’” Dr. Casperson reminds us. Keeping the entire area healthy ensures that everything stays juicy and functional.

Lube is your best friend

Finally, no matter what stage of life you’re in, “lube is everyone’s friend,” Dr. Casperson emphasizes. Whether it’s for comfort during sex or just daily use to prevent dryness, incorporating a good lubricant into your routine can make a world of difference.