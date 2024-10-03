Halle Berry gets even more intimate about menopause

Halle Berry’s wellness brand, Respin has teamed up with leading intimacy brand Joylux to launch two new products aimed at breaking the stigma surrounding intimacy during perimenopause and menopause.

As a vocal advocate for women’s health and wellness, Halle continues to encourage open conversations about the changes women face during menopause, including those that affect sexual health and intimacy.

Addressing the Stigma

For many women, intimacy can become challenging during menopause due to changes like vaginal dryness, discomfort, and a decrease in libido. These issues, which are often not openly discussed, can strain relationships and also massively affect confidence.

And as so many women struggle with the intimate side effects of menopause but feel hesitant to ask for help or solutions due to lingering taboos. Which is why Halle is so passionate about normalizing these conversations so it is easier for women to take control of their intimate wellness and feel even more empowered during perimenopause and menopause.

© PG/Bauer-Griffin Halle is passionate about breaking the stigma that often surrounds perimenopausal symptoms like vaginal dryness

“Menopause is a natural part of life, and it’s time we celebrate the changes we go through rather than hide them,” Halle recently explained to viewers on Good Morning America. "Our goal is to empower women to feel their best, both physically and emotionally."

Halle’s partnership with Joylux has resulted in the creation of two innovative products designed to support women’s intimate health during menopause.

You'd be mistaken to think that the LET’S SPIN Intimacy Gel is a new chick perfume thanks to it's stylish packaging, however it's an all-natural serum that helps to combat vaginal dryness, which enhances comfort during intimate moments. It’s formulated with ingredients that are normally found in prestige skincare like hyaluronic acid, which helps to soften and hydrate the vaginal area, giving instant comfort. Other clean ingredients that are free of parabens, PEGs and glycerin, and pH-balanced for delicate skin, this gel not only gives you instant comfort it also helps to promote long-term vaginal health.

The Respin x Joylux collaboration sets out to destigmitize the issues surrounding vaginal health

The other product - the vFit Device - is a unique wellness tool that uses red light therapy to help improve pelvic floor health, increase blood flow to the vaginal area, which promises to enhance overall intimacy. Designed with cutting-edge technology, it addresses discomfort and dryness while helping users feel more confident and connected with their bodies.

A Positive Step Forward

As the conversation around menopause and women’s health continues to evolve, Halle’s partnership with Joylux stands as a testament to the growing recognition of the importance of American women to self advocate and address all aspects of their health - including intimacy.

And for Halle, this is just another step in her mission to help women feel seen, supported, and empowered at every stage of life.