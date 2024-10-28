What a leading OBGYN wants you to know about perimenopause

Perimenopause, the hormonal period of a woman's life that leads up to menopause, can come with many confusing and often unexpected symptoms. Yes, we all know that hot flashes and mood swings are common symptoms, but did you know that heart palpitations and low libido can also be a sign that you're in perimenopause?

According to Dr. Somi Javaid, a renowned OBGYN and founder of HerMD, a women's health organisation that is revolutionizing the future of women's healthcare, understanding perimenopause and the symptoms that come with it is crucial for navigating this hormonal stage with confidence.

© Essenza StudiorErica Milligan Dr. Somi Javaid is a leading OBGYN in the perimenopause space and founder of HerMD

Understand the signs of perimenopause

"There are so many symptoms of perimenopause other than hot flashes," Dr. Javaid confirms to HELLO!. "It is truly the sister diagnosis to menopause, except in perimenopause there are still menstrual cycles occurring.

"We have estrogen receptors all over our bodies and for this reason, as our estrogen levels fluctuate markedly during perimenopause, we can experience a wide range of symptoms from head to toe, such as joint pain, insomnia, low libido, night sweats, brain fog and mood changes to name just a few."

© SpeedKingz Hot flashes and disturbed sleep are common signs of perimenopause

Stay informed with reliable resources

Being informed is being empowered and when it comes to finding reliable information to help you navigate perimenopause symptoms, Dr. Javaid recommends a combination of trusted sources, including books, social media, apps, and healthcare providers.

"Wonderful books I recommend include You Are Not Broken by Kelly Casperson, Estrogen Matters by Avrum Bluming, and The Menopause Brain by Lisa Mosconi," she advises.

Dr. Javaid also says to check out HerMD to find useful healthcare resources and suggests following experts such as Rachel Rubin MD, Tamsen Fadal and Dr. Marie Claire Haver on Instagram for brilliant medical and lifestyle perimenopausal tips. Dr Javaid also recommends the brilliant Rosy app by Dr. Lyndsey Harper if you feel lost in finding your perimenopausal healthcare needs.

© bangoland Dr Javaid suggests regular healthcare checks help you navigate your perimenopausal symptoms

Is it perimenopause or something else?

Understanding the difference between perimenopause symptoms and other medical conditions can be tricky, and Dr. Javaid recommends that you ask the right experts to help you navigate the minefield.

"It's important to track your new symptoms against your cycles," Dr. Javaid advises for those times that you’re unsure whether it's your hormones or something else to blame. ]

"You can use a wearable device to collect biological data, and discuss your symptoms with your healthcare provider. Often, we need to review your medical history, medications, perform an examination, and draw blood work to differentiate between perimenopause and other health issues."

© DimaBerlin Dr. Javaid explains that there are solutions for perimenopausal symptoms like hot flashes

Managing hot flashes and mood swings

Common symptoms such as hot flashes, night sweats and mood swings can be treated and, Dr. Javaid shares the benefits of starting hormone therapy during perimenopause with HELLO! "This aligns with preventing disease rather than chasing it," she explains. "We now understand that declining estradiol levels can negatively impact heart, bone, and brain health. It makes sense to treat symptoms and improve quality of life before menopause."

Be aware of the lesser-known symptoms (that tend to start early)

Women are often surprised by how early symptoms of perimenopause can appear. "Heart palpitations, brain fog, weight gain and low libido tend to catch my patients off guard," says Dr. Javaid. "These symptoms can start as early as ten years before menopause."

© Lana_Heba Weight gain is often an issue during perimenopause

Talk about sex

One area that often surprises women is the impact of perimenopause on sexual health admits Dr. Javaid. "Sexual health is health care," she emphasizes. "It impacts confidence, mental health, relationships and pelvic floor health. A decrease in estrogen and testosterone can negatively affect arousal, desire, pain, satisfaction, lubrication, and orgasm."

© Olena Yakobchuk Regular check ups with your OBGYN will help to manage perimenopausal symptoms and improve your lifestyle

For women experiencing low sex drive, Dr. Javaid says there are some great non-hormonal treatments such as Addyi and Vyleesi available and if you're experiencing sexual pain and vaginal dryness then localized hormone therapy, such as estrogen or Intrarosa are great.

DISCOVER: Intimate dryness: 6 easy ways to soothe the 'debilitating' discomfort

"A properly trained provider, listed on the ISSWSH website, can guide women through their sexual health journey and curate a treatment plan that takes biological, psychological, and social factors into account."

READ: How to fix your sex and relationship issues during menopause

Be regular with OBGYN visits

Dr. Javaid stresses the need for regular visits to your OBGYN during perimenopause. "An individual should see their provider at least once a year,” she explains. "Screenings for cervical and breast cancers, cholesterol, thyroid and overall health tests are critical at this stage. Cardiovascular risk assessment is particularly important, as heart disease is the leading cause of death among women."