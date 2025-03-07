Menopause depression and anxiety is real - here's where women are seeking refuge

Menopause is often painted as a purely physical transition, but the emotional and mental toll it takes on women is just as significant.

The sudden shifts in hormones can lead to mood swings, anxiety, depression, and a general sense of being overwhelmed. Many women describe feeling like they’ve lost control over their emotions, struggling with brain fog, irritability, and even panic attacks.

In Australia, where workplace stress is already a major concern, menopause has compounded burnout among women, particularly those in demanding careers. It’s no wonder that many women are seeking refuge in wellness retreats like Highlands Recovery in the Southern Highlands of Bowral, a sanctuary designed to help them reset, recharge, and regain their sense of self.

© Brian Rapsey Southern Highlands Recovery is where women are heading to treat menopausal depression and anxiety

At Highlands Recovery, the focus is on treating menopausal depression and anxiety from every angle—physical, psychological, and social—through an intensive yet nurturing program. The 28-day minimum stay allows women to fully immerse themselves in healing, stepping away from daily pressures and embracing structured self-care.

Days start with a gentle but invigorating yoga session, setting the tone for mindfulness and relaxation. A wholesome, chef-prepared breakfast follows, providing the nutrition needed to balance hormones and sustain energy levels.

Women can soothe their worries by the pool

Mornings and afternoons are filled with a mix of group therapy, individual counselling, and educational sessions designed to equip women with the knowledge and coping strategies they need to navigate this life stage.

The highly trained therapists at Highlands emphasise community and connection, recognising that one of the hardest aspects of menopause is how isolating it can feel.

The ability to share experiences with like-minded women creates a support system that is both validating and empowering. In between therapy sessions, there is space for personal reflection, movement, and relaxation, whether through a peaceful walk in the retreat’s landscaped gardens, a massage or breathwork to release tension, or an afternoon of equine therapy, which has been shown to promote emotional healing.

© Brian Rapsey Daily yoga is part of the program

Clinical Director Resh Joseph understands the specific needs of women seeking recovery at Highlands. “As incredible as this may seem, this is an under-serviced area of the market. Some of the needs of menopausal women are quite different from other areas of society, and some of those needs can be a real challenge for an organisation to meet. What we have done at Highlands Recovery is to create an organization that is supple and expansive enough to wrap around the unique set of needs that such individuals have.”

The emotional toll of menopause cannot be overstated. The decline in estrogen and progesterone, key hormones in mood regulation, can lead to heightened anxiety, low energy, and an overwhelming sense of unease.

Women who have spent years building careers and families suddenly find themselves struggling with an unfamiliar version of themselves. When menopause coincides with career pressures, caregiving responsibilities, and societal expectations, it can feel like an insurmountable challenge.

Highlands Recovery’s philosophy is based on the biopsychosocial model of health and wellness, which defines good health and well-being as an intersection of biological health, psychological health, and social and environmental health. This holistic approach ensures that clients receive comprehensive care that addresses the root causes of stress, anxiety, and exhaustion, rather than just the symptoms.

That’s why spaces like Highlands Recovery are so important. They offer an opportunity to pause, breathe, and truly focus on healing without distractions. Set in the scenic hills of Southern Highlands, the retreat provides a secluded yet luxurious environment where women can step away from the noise of daily life and focus on regaining balance.

© Brian Rapsey Clinical Director Resh Jospeh

With its heated outdoor pool, hot and cold spa, and beautifully maintained gardens, the retreat exudes tranquility. Horse riding and equine therapy add another dimension to recovery, offering emotional connection and stress relief.

Personal training sessions are available for those looking to rebuild physical strength, and twice-weekly massages ensure that both body and mind are cared for.

At the heart of Highlands Recovery is a meticulously designed clinical program that combines scientific research with holistic well-being.

“The crown jewel at Highlands Recovery is the fully manualised clinical program that has been created from scratch specifically for clients,” Joseph explains. “This clinical program is built on the best research data available and is our standout feature.”

But healing doesn’t end when the retreat does. Recognising the need for ongoing support, Highlands Recovery is developing an in-house app that will allow women to stay connected to their wellness journey no matter where they are.

“This app will allow our current clients and our alumni clients to access our services anywhere in the world 24 hours a day and also be part of the Highlands Recovery worldwide community via our digital platform,” Joseph says.

A typical day at Highlands

8:15am – 9:15am: Yoga

9:15am – 9:30am: Sauna and Ice Bath

9:30am - 9:45am: Breakfast

9:45am - 10:45am: Group Education

10:45am – 11:45am: Personal Training Session

11:45am – 12:45pm: Somatic Massage and Breathwork

12:45pm – 1pm: Break

1pm - 1:30pm: Lunch

1:30pm – 2:30pm: Individual Therapy

2:30pm – 3:30pm: Study

3:30pm – 4:30pm: Group Education

7pm - Dinner