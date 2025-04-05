The suprising health benefit no one told you about gardening

Now that the weather has turned, more of us will be heading out into our gardens to make the most of the turn of spring.

If you're lucky to have outdoor space at your home, then you'll likely already be pretty devoted to making it look its best.

But looks aren't everything – as being green-fingered will not only give you more of an aesthetically pleasing outside space, but it will actually improve your health.

It's been well-documented that being immersed in nature has science-backed benefits to mental health, but gardening will benefit your physical health, too, and will ultimately promote longevity.

© Getty Images Gardening can improve physical and mental health

How gardening can make you live longer

Gardening expert Fiona Jenkins from My Job Quote – an online hub for finding the best gardeners in the industry – says that one of the myriad benefits of gardening is boosting your immune system, essential to optimal health.

"Spending time outdoors in the fresh air with exposure to natural light rather than being stuck in front of screens all day can provide a big boost to your immune system," says Fiona.

It doesn't stop there, Fiona adds: "Gardening outside in the sunlight will provide your body with a good dose of Vitamin D, which will help you build resistance against chronic disease."

In addition to the immune-boosting benefits of gardening, it's also fantastic at improving overall mood and reducing our stress levels.

Consistently high stress levels can have significant, long-term impacts, such as increasing inflammation, which can increase the chances of developing chronic diseases later in life.

© iStock Gardening has so many health benefits including reducing stress and chronic inflammation

What does this mean? According to BACP accredited therapist and anxiety expert, Kamalyn Kaur, it's not good news.

Kamalyn previously told HELLO!: "Constantly being in [a stress-response state] can lead to high blood pressure, cardiovascular disease, respiratory issues, chronic pain, and mental health disorders such as anxiety, panic attacks, depression, or insomnia - to name a few.

Warding off disease and improving immunity will all contribute to living a full and healthy lifestyle.

© Getty Images Reduing stress levels is imperative to good health

Other health benefits of gardening

Not only is gardening amazing for boosting our immune system and reducing stress, but there are also cognitive benefits.

"Gardening requires focusing on individual tasks at a time if you want to see a good result, so it can help us to practise concentration. Paying attention to a single activity, such as planting, watering, or pruning, can help you learn how to concentrate on what is in front of you without getting distracted," explains Fiona.

© Getty Images Gardening is also great physical exercise

She adds: "It's also a great way to practise mindfulness and stay present in the moment as you take the time to put aside all other worries and enjoy the beauty around you. Practising mindfulness has a number of benefits, such as reduced rumination and decreased stress levels."

Not to mention the physical exercise element that comes with gardening. Weeding, lifting heavy pots (safely), digging and raking are all great ways to work out physically and burn plenty of calories!