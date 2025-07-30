How to wash your intimate bits on holiday (even with a fixed hotel shower head)

There's nothing like a hotel bathroom. The standalone tubs, the mini shower gels sitting invitingly on the shelf, the fluffy robes, the waterfall showers…

While the heavy whoosh of water from a fixed shower head (like a waterfall shower, for example) is a delight, forums are abuzz with chat about how to properly wash your intimate area if your hotel room or holiday home only has a fixed shower head.

A shower conundrum

A niche concern, certainly, but one many people are fretting about online. Case in point, a post on Mumsnet queried: "If you have a shower with a fixed shower head, how do you wash your nether regions? [My husband] has just moaned at me because I hate staying anywhere that doesn't have a shower head you can move, for this reason."

The post had 90 replies, with the majority agreeing with the woes of the original poster (OP, in forum speak). "I'm with you! I can't even wash my hair properly with a fixed shower head - water drips into my eyes - let alone do my bits."

© Getty Images A waterfall shower is sufficient to wash your intimate area

Another empathised: "I don't think I've ever had a shower without taking the shower head off, I don't know how you can get right under and wash properly without it! Hate anywhere that doesn't have a proper shower," while a third added: "Totally know what you mean!!! Give me a shower head you can get in all those hard-to-reach places every day of the week!"

A post on a separate website presented a similar problem. "I am currently staying at (a rather expensive) Florida hotel, and I have no idea how I'm supposed to sufficiently wash my female parts [when the] showerhead is non-removable and fixed at about 7ft up."

With this clearly such a widespread problem, which I must say, has never crossed my mind, I spoke to a few experts I know who specialise in intimate health for their verdicts.

© Getty Images Our intimate area washes itself

How to wash your intimate area with a fixed shower head

1. Let gravity guide you

"A fixed shower head doesn’t mean a half-hearted wash," confirms Lucy Anderson, founder of fun intimate care brand WooWoo.

"You don't need to do shower acrobatics, let gravity be your friend: stand under the stream of water, legs slightly apart, and let warm water rinse without blasting directly (you're not pressure-washing the patio).

"Pair it with one of the WooWoo gentle, pH-balanced washes in your hand or on a washcloth - no loofahs or scrubbing - and you’re good to glow!"

© Getty Images The water running down your legs is sufficient cleaning

2. Wipes

"If you prefer more of an 'under the sofa spring clean' feeling, you could use intimate wipes before getting into the shower. Always wash and wipe from front to back to prevent transferring bad bacteria," advises Lucy.

3. Cupping

"If you have a fixed shower head, simply use your hands to scoop clean, warm water and gently rinse the vulva. There's no need to use harsh products or scrub – the vulva cleans itself naturally," says intimate health specialist Dr. Shirin Lakhani.

4. Get friendly with your flannel

"If your shower head doesn’t allow for easy rinsing, a soft, clean washcloth soaked in warm water can help to gently rinse the area.

"This moment of care is also a great opportunity to check in with yourself. As part of Know Your Normal, a campaign to encourage women to check their vulva, I encourage women to get familiar with the look and feel of their vulva – so if something changes, you’re more likely to spot it early," advises Dr Shirin.

In summary, FemFresh explains: "If you have a fixed shower head, keeping your intimate area clean is still totally manageable – and nothing to worry about. The external area (the vulva) can be washed just like the rest of your body, using warm water or a gentle, pH-balanced intimate wash."