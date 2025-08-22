This one underrated kitchen cupboard ingredient boosts heart health, memory and immunity

Garlic is something many of us always have at home, and is ideal for adding flavour to everything from soups to curries. But alongside its strong flavour and unmistakable smell, garlic also offers an array of powerful health benefits that can support your entire body.

While it has long been associated with improving recovery from colds and flu, research suggests that garlic can also do everything from tackling high blood pressure to reducing inflammation throughout the body, and it’s all thanks to a powerful compound called allicin.

© Getty Images Garlic has many health benefits for everything from brain health to immunity

This sulfur-containing compound gives garlic its strong scent, and has been associated with various health benefits, including improving memory, fighting infections - including antibiotic-resistant bacteria - and even inhibiting cancer-cell growth.

Boost garlic’s beneficial properties

But how can we make the most of this powerful ingredient? Make sure to crush or chop your garlic cloves around ten minutes before cooking to maximise the release of allicin. This compound is most powerful in fresh, raw garlic, so giving it this time can ensure you don’t lose all the health benefits when cooking if you can’t stomach the idea of eating it raw.

Garlic for heart health

One of the most studied health benefits of garlic is its links to cardiovascular health, including reducing cholesterol and lowering blood pressure. Research has found that garlic supplements significantly reduced both systolic and diastolic blood pressure in adults with hypertension (high blood pressure), comparable to some blood pressure medications.

Meanwhile, this humble plant also has anti-inflammatory properties, which may help with conditions such as heart disease and arthritis.

© Getty Images Chopping garlic can improve its health benefits

Garlic for immunity

Garlic has long been touted as a powerful cold remedy, but it also has lots of other benefits for supporting a strong immune system, including fighting infections and even reducing cancer risk.

Several studies have found links between regular garlic consumption and a reduced risk of stomach and colon cancers, while its antimicrobial properties have been found to fight against viruses and bacteria.

Garlic for brain health

Your brain may also reap the benefits from regular garlic consumption or supplementation. One study showed that adults performed better in memory and attention-related tasks after 12 weeks of taking aged garlic supplements, while another found links between garlic intake and improved cognitive function in older adults.

So adding a clove of garlic to your meals or taking a supplement could be worth a try if you want to support your brain health.

Giving garlic a go

© Getty Images/iStockphoto Fresh garlic can be used in home cooking or eaten on an empty stomach alongside a glass of water

When it comes to feeling the beneficial effects of garlic, consuming around one to two cloves a day should be sufficient. Using it in your home cooking, such as stir fries, vegetables and curries, should be easy enough to do. Or if you want to maximise the amount of allicin you consume (and don’t mind the strong smell and flavour), you could try eating a couple of garlic cloves on an empty stomach alongside a glass of water!

Alternatively, if the thought of raw garlic is something you can’t bear, regardless of the health benefits, there are lots of garlic and allicin supplements available in health stores and pharmacies. Bringing you all of the benefits without the taste.