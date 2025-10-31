Ming-Na Wen, 61, reveals flat abs in Halloween sports bra after 'difficult' 8-lb weight loss transformation

Ming-Na Wen, 61, isn't showing off a typical costume this Halloween, instead she's flaunting her impressive flat abs in her festive sports bra on social media. She proudly shared that her "current body" is her "costume" this year. The actress donned a matching workout set with black, white and orange colors for the holiday, as she posed in her front lawn with her blow-up decorations. She finished her sporty look off with black sneakers and shoulder-length black hair.

The entertainer has been open about her weight loss journey online. She revealed that she's lost eight pounds since she consistently started working out two months ago. Ming-Na credited her "daily exercises while watching T.V. for her new look." The actress admitted that her workouts go faster thanks to addictive Chinese dramas which are her "jam at the moment."

The performer awknowledged that it's been a difficult road, but she's incredibly proud of the progress she's made so far. She expressed: "Still got a flabby belly, but it's flatter! It's been SLOW GOING!! I used to BLINK and lose five lbs!" The 61-year-old revealed that her age at times comes with specific obstacles.

She added: "Even building muscles is sooo difficult. Add in the issues of hormonal changes that slow down metabolism & motivation. It's been a [explective] to stay on course!! (Yeah, menopause sucks!)" Ming-Na is continuing to cheer herself on, as well as her followers as she wrote: "I'm proud I stuck with my goal to get fit. You can too! Just gotta decide to start."

© Instagram Ming-Na Wen showed off her flat abs

She provided her fans with a long-term solution and explained: "The trick is working out every day. The treat is eating healthy foods. So go easy on the candy this Halloween. Yeah, I'm mean & evil, but I'm feeling healthy these days which is key to happiness & well-being."

Her followers saluted the actress in the comments for her transformation. One person wrote: "LOOKING GOOD MAMA!!! You rock girl." A second person added: "Happy Halloween! I love how real you stay in the caption. You're such an inspiration." She has helped motivate others to get started on their own weight loss journeys too.

© Instagram Ming-Na takes her followers behind-the-scenes of her workouts

One fan wrote: "You look so amazing! All that hard work is so inspiring. For now my patience is 30 minutes of lifting weights at the gym three times per week. Sort of need to do this since I take an aromatase inhibitor. You look strong and healthy." Ming-Na often shares behind-the-scenes videos of her workout sessions which include spending time on the elliptical and doing Pilates and strength training.

© Instagram Ming-Na watched C-dramas as she works out

She also posts herself cooking healthy delicious foods that help keep her feeling full throughout her busy day. The actress proves not only that age is just a number, but that daily habits add up over time.