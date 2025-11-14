How often you actually need to replace your pillows, according to sleep specialists

Pillow hygiene is probably something we don't tend to give too much thought to but it's about time that we all started to take the cleanliness of our sleeping aids a lot more seriously. Despite being protected by pillow cases and other additions to dress up our beds and make them look pretty, the actual pillow itself can harbour germs and become problematic for your skin. The lifecycle of a pillow is only one to two years, a shocking timeline that I certainly had no idea about. We're all guilty of fostering pillows for way longer than we should, but why is it so vital that they are changed? I asked the experts on behalf of HELLO! readers to find out what is so wrong with an old pillow and why they are ruining our sleep and our skin.

How often should you replace your pillows

Despite what we know about the importance of regularly changing bed sheets and pillow cases, it's amazing how much we forget about the lifespan and cleanliness of the actual pillow itself. Unfortunately, no matter how much we love our down and feather pillows, experts unanimously recommend swapping out your old pillows for new ones every one to two years. This is to maintain both hygiene but also neck and head support.

Of course, the different fillings found in pillows will affect this recommended timeline. Dr Chris Mosunic recommended to Calm Sleep that:

"Synthetic or polyester pillows tend to wear out faster (often needing replacement after just 12–18 months)

More durable materials like memory foam can last two to three years

Latex can last even three to four years, depending on quality."

© Getty Images Pillows should only last one to two years

Hannah Shore, Head of Sleep Science at Mattress Online, shared her advice with HELLO! on how to test the quality of your pillows. She said: "There are three quick tests you can do to see if your pillow is still giving you the right amount of support:

Folding it in half - If your pillow doesn't expand to its original shape when you fold it in half, you might need a new pillow. This test is made for hollowfibre and synthetic pillows.

Saddlebag test - This test involves you placing your pillow over your extended arm. If it flops over your arm and doesn't hold its shape (like a saddlebag), it's time for a new pillow. Again, this test is more suited for hollowfibre and synthetic pillows.

Press test - Press your hand into your pillow. If it doesn't spring back to its original shape or takes too long to reform, it might be time for a new one. This test is more for foam pillows."

Registered nurse and independent nurse prescriber Georgina Gleen works extensively in anti-ageing and skin health and recommended: "From a clinical point of view your pillow really only has an effective lifespan of around one to two years! Most people are surprised by this. Over time it naturally loses structure which means it stops supporting the head and neck properly. When that happens you'll probably find yourself waking up feeling abit stiff or find yourself having headaches. It can also contribute to poor sleep posture and disturbed sleep that feels very close to insomnia."

© Getty Images A pillow should be washed in the washing machine on a gentle cycle

How to wash pillows

Like most things, every so often, all it needs is a good scrub and your precious pillow is no different. Aside from collecting dust, sweat and skin particles, your pillow may be triggering allergies or contributing to skin problems while you sleep. Georgina explained: "From a skin health perspective, an older pillow presents another problem. Even with washing your pillowcases the pillow beneath will gradually collect things like oils, sweat, dead skin cells and environmental bits."

She continued: "This build up creates a warm, damp environment that bacteria thrive in. For people who struggle with breakouts, congestion or even just unexplained skin irritation, looking at the pillow you're using is something I would recommend. Sleeping on a pillow that has lost volume or has accumulated years of debris means the skin is repeatedly exposed to irritants for hours and hours at a time which can actually undermine the skin barrier."

So, how do we ensure that our pillows aren't breaking out our skin? Start by checking the care label attached to the outside of the pillow. Usually memory foam pillows should never be machine washed, while down or polyester pillows can for the most part. Take off any pillowcases and protective covers, and inspect the pillow for any weak seams that would lead to the filling escaping while in the washing machine. Use a mild liquid detergent and wash on a gentle cycle with warm water, adding an extra rinse if possible to remove all soap residue. Dry thoroughly on a low-heat setting or air-dry in the sun to prevent mould and odours.