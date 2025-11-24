Can age-related hearing loss be reversed? An expert weighs in

Hearing loss is common with age, affecting as many as seven in ten adults by the age of 70. If age-related hearing loss, also known as presbycusis, is impacting your life, you may wonder if it can be reversed or what treatment options are available. We caught up with an audiologist to get all the answers to the most common questions about age-related hearing loss.

What is age-related hearing loss?

But first, what exactly is age-related hearing loss, and why does it happen? "Age-related hearing loss is the cumulative effect of everyday noises that cause us to gradually lose our hearing as we get older. As we age, the hair-like cells in our inner ear that are key for passing sound information to our brain become damaged, and hearing loss occurs because these hairs can’t regenerate. This typically begins after the age of 60 and affects both ears, but we recommend that people start getting their hearing tested from the age of 55," says Hannah Samuels, audiologist at Boots Hearingcare.

© Getty Images Hearing loss affects as many as 7 in 10 adults by the age of 70

"Some signs include difficulty hearing and keeping up with conversations, regularly having to ask people to repeat themselves, having the TV on too loud for other members of the family or struggling to follow conversations on the phone. If hearing loss is affecting your quality of life, don’t be afraid to seek professional help."

The audiologist explains that the age-related hearing loss can impact all aspects of life, but with treatment, your outlook can improve. "Hearing loss can affect far more than just your hearing - it can impact relationships, make social situations difficult, and even affect performance at work. Over time, it can lead to feelings of isolation, reduced confidence, and links to memory problems and cognitive decline. The good news, though, is that support is available, and taking action early can make a huge difference to your quality of life in the long run," Hannah explains.

"Presbycusis refers to the gradual loss of hearing in both ears, and it is one of the most common conditions affecting older adults. This decline in hearing is a natural part of the ageing process, meaning most individuals will experience some level of hearing loss as they get older."

Treatment options for age-related hearing loss

One of the best options to treat age-related hearing loss is a hearing aid, as Hannah says: "Hearing aids are commonly recommended to address hearing loss, and come in a variety of styles and fittings. Not only do they enhance the user's quality of life, but research has also shown that wearing hearing aids can help reduce the risk of dementia. There are plenty of things to consider when it comes to choosing the right hearing aid for you, including your lifestyle and budget, and even ear shape or specific tech needs."

So, how do you know which one to choose? "To begin with, it is important to understand the main styles of hearing aids. In-the-ear styles, for example, are more discreet and provide a natural sound quality. They are ideal for individuals with mild to moderate hearing loss, however, their small size can impact battery life and make handling more difficult," Hannah says.

"On the other hand, behind-the-ear styles are suitable for all levels of hearing loss. They are rechargeable, adjustable, and can be designed to be discreet, although they tend to be more visible. Additionally, these styles require more regular cleaning. With this in mind, when choosing a hearing aid, think about your daily routine and what you value, to ensure you choose a style that fits your hearing needs and lifestyle."

© Getty Images Hearing aids are a good treatment option for age-related hearing loss

She concludes: "Features I recommend considering are rechargeable batteries, Bluetooth connectivity, telecoil for loop systems, and app integration, as these can enhance speech understanding and convenience."

Can it be prevented or slowed?

While hearing loss can happen naturally, some lifestyle choices can help to slow it down, as the audiologist shares: "There are ways to minimise the impact on your hearing, such as avoiding loud noises whenever possible. When exposure to loud sounds is unavoidable, wearing earplugs or earmuffs can provide helpful protection. Hearing loss naturally occurs as we age, but various lifestyle choices can contribute to its likelihood and may even cause it to develop earlier."

Reduce exposure to loud noises:

"An individual's hobby and job can be damaging to their hearing if the correct protection is not worn. From listening to music through headphones at high volumes to frequently attending loud concerts or even working in noisy environments such as bars or construction sites, these are just a few examples of how people's lifestyles can have a detrimental effect on their hearing over time," Hannah shares.

"Consistently being exposed to anything measuring more than 70 dB can start to cause damage to hearing after two hours of constant noise. These noise levels can damage the delicate structures of the inner ear, which can cause hearing loss and tinnitus. Due to the fact that hearing loss is progressive and doesn't hurt, it often means that people don't notice issues until it's already quite significant.

"Music lovers should be mindful of how loud they have the volume when listening to their favourite artists, especially when wearing headphones. Many smartphones or watches will indicate when sound levels are dangerous, so don’t ignore the signs and make sure you’re turning the volume down a few notches on your devices."

Take preventative measures:

"If you are someone who frequents noisy environments, we would highly recommend investing in good-quality protective earplugs. Earplugs protect your hearing by reducing the intensity of noise waves that reach the eardrum and are rated with a noise reduction rating (NRR) - the higher the NRR, the more effective. It's also a good idea to use hearing protection with filters, as these lower the level of sound but still enable you to hear everything."

When to seek medical help for hearing loss

If hearing loss is affecting your quality of life, don’t be afraid to seek professional help by going for a hearing test. "If you experience sudden hearing loss, it’s important that you see a doctor as soon as possible to determine the exact cause, as it could be a flag for other health conditions. Sudden hearing loss can be caused by something minor, like earwax build-up, but can also be the result of more concerning issues such as infections, abnormal growths, an autoimmune disease or a head injury," the audiologist explains.