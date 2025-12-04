How much screen time is too much? A digital wellbeing expert weighs in

We are all guilty of glueing ourselves to screens for hours on end, and while we may be aware of the negative side effects, we are still happy to let the time slip away as our fingers continuously scroll through reels and never-ending images.

While we, as adults, may be too far gone, our children are only entering the digital world and are still young enough to learn healthy habits that will cultivate better relationships with screens than we can ever hope to have.

Reducing the amount of time your eyes look at screens is vital for your health, and while I understand the addiction more than most, I think it is about time we addressed the co-dependency generations have with their phones.

Let's learn from the experts how we can start putting down the screen and set better examples for the little ones coming after us. HELLO! has gathered a list of top tips for kicking the habit.

How much screen time is too much?

This is a hard one to pin down exact numbers for, as it can vary depending on the person. External factors, such as career expectations and childcare responsibilities, mean that some people are required to be more active on their phones than others.

The amount of time spent looking at screens can also fluctuate depending on the time of year. In the winter months, when the weather is cold and the evenings are darker much earlier, screen time tends to rise as people choose to stay indoors rather than go outside, away from their devices.

That being said, it is advised by the experts that no more than two hours a day should be spent scrolling on screens. This year, the Institute of Practitioners in Advertising (IPA) released a survey that found that over-15s spend on average 7.5 hours a day on screen-based activities - five and a half hours over the recommended amount.

Yaron Litwin is a digital wellbeing expert and CMO of Canopy, an app that empowers parents to protect loved ones across multiple digital devices. He told HELLO!: "There is no 'magic number' when it comes to screen time limits. A good rule of thumb is that screen time becomes excessive once it interferes with sleep, schooling, work, family, and relationships."

Echoing World Health Organization guidelines, Outdoor Toys, a play equipment company, shared its thoughts on the time limits that should be implemented around screen time for children. It said:

"Under 2 years: Zero screen time, except for video chats.

Zero screen time, except for video chats. Ages 2–5: Up to one hour per day, co-viewed and educational.

Up to one hour per day, co-viewed and educational. Ages 6–17: Up to two hours per day, not including homework."

© Getty Images Looking down at your screen can cause neck and back issues

What is the 3-6-9-12 rule for screen​​​​ time?

While it is all well and good to know about the dangers of overusing screens, the difficult thing is to break the habit and understand how to maintain a healthier relationship with digital devices.

The experts have come up with a method to help us wean ourselves off our screens and focus our attention elsewhere instead. Originally developed by psychiatrist Serge Tisseron, the 3-6-9-12 rule was created for parents to better manage children's screen time.



Yaron explained this idea and outlined: "Some experts promote the 3-6-9-12 rule: no screens before age 3, no personal device before 6, no internet before 9, and no social media or connected devices in the bedroom before 12."

He added: "My recommendation is to delay and supervise connected tech as long as each family finds it realistically possible. Among the benefits is that this will lessen bad habit-making in your kids and put the brakes on mental health dangers until their brains are developed enough to hopefully withstand them."

© Getty Images It is important that parents are able to set a good example for their children when it comes to screens

What are the negative health effects o​​​​f too much screen time?

Aside from the obvious neck-craning and hand claw that come as a result of being hunched over, gripping a device for hours, there are deeper-rooted risks with being a serial scroller and screen addict.

The list is long and harrowing, but the main things to take note of when wondering about how your phone addiction is affecting your overall health are as follows:

Eye strain: Perhaps the most obvious downside is the damage caused to the eyes after excessive screen use. Dry eyes, straining, blurred vision and headaches are all symptoms of device overuse.

Perhaps the most obvious downside is the damage caused to the eyes after excessive screen use. Dry eyes, straining, blurred vision and headaches are all symptoms of device overuse. Poor posture: Looking down at a phone can cause back, neck and shoulder pain as well as upper body tension.

Looking down at a phone can cause back, neck and shoulder pain as well as upper body tension. Sleep disruption: Overexposure to the blue light emitted from your screen can inhibit the production of melatonin, which is the hormone that helps you sleep.

Overexposure to the blue light emitted from your screen can inhibit the production of melatonin, which is the hormone that helps you sleep. Cognitive and social development: This applies especially when it comes to children, as they isolate themselves online as opposed to going outside to play and mingling with other children to learn social skills.

This applies especially when it comes to children, as they isolate themselves online as opposed to going outside to play and mingling with other children to learn social skills. Mental health: Spending too much time engrossed in other people's lives online can lead to increased levels of anxiety and depression, as you lack human interaction and a real-world perspective.

Yaron left a stark reminder for us all when he said, "Excessive screen time is harmful for both kids and adults, but parents have an added incentive to avoid it.

"Your behaviour can impact your kids. Don't forget that you are a role model, and that any bad digital habits you display can easily be adopted by the next generation."

HCPC-registered paediatric occupational therapist, Olivia Hodges, also commented: "Screen time can feel predictable, and it can feel like it provides a good distraction to tune out unwanted sensory stimulation. In addition to this, screens can trigger a release of dopamine, a 'feel-good' neurotransmitter, leading to increased usage.

"The difficulty is that the child doesn’t learn how to co- or self-regulate their emotional and sensory processing. If they’re already feeling dysregulated, a screen can feel like something they can be in charge of - and so if this is removed without a replacement strategy, the experience can feel overwhelming."

© Getty Images Children should have no more than two hours of screen time daily

What areas in the UK are most affected by poor screen time?

Overusing our devices and spending too much is a universal problem, but there are some areas in the UK that have been revealed to be scrolling on their phones a lot more than others.

According to a survey of UK-based parents by Outdoor Toys, "one in four children exceed the NHS and Ofcom’s recommended two-hour daily limit". The standout cities are: