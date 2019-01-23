8 ways Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle stay fit

View Galleries
-
All the times Prince Harry treated pregnant Meghan Markle like a queen that she is
-
Meghan Markle turns stylist in first royal patronage visit - all the best pictures
Following the announcement of her new roles within the royal family, the Duchess of Sussex has made her first official visit to her new patronage...
-
The Queen and other royal family members honour servicemen at Westminster Abbey - all pictures
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton's special day trip to Cyprus – all the best photos
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton host Christmas party for military families - all the photos
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have hosted a Christmas party at Kensington Palace for the families of military personnel serving in Cyprus over the...