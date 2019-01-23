8 ways Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle stay fit

8 Photos | Beauty

Tips to note down

The Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex may lead busy lives, but that doesn't mean the royals don't know how to unwind. The pair get photographed on a day-to-day basis, looking relatively slim and healthy. Kate surprised royal watchers when she quickly snapped back into shape after the births of all three children - Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. But just what does Kate eat on a daily basis to maintain her slim figure? Meanwhile, Meghan - who is pregnant with her first child - is radiating a gorgeous glow, and looking more content than ever. And since now's the time to focus on wellness, here at HELLO! we have decided to see how our favourite royals stay fit and healthy.

1. Yoga

Meghan is clearly used to having all eyes on her on a daily basis, but in order for her to keep a healthy mind-set, the LA native turns to yoga. "It's sort of my thing – as much for my head as for my body," she previously told Women's Health when asked about her love of exercise. "My health, my state of mind, the feeling you have after a workout: all of these things drive me to step onto my mat or go to the gym."

It doesn't come as a surprise since Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, is a yoga instructor. "There are so many benefits that come with the practice of yoga," she shared with Best Health. "Increased flexibility and muscle strength, greater happiness, increased mental focus, a greater ability to relax, decreased anxiety and better sleep."

2. Pilates

Meghan is also a fan of Pilates Platinum, a machine-based work-out she says is "hands-down the best thing you could do for your body." Devised by fitness guru Sebastian Lagree, whose fans include Jennifer Aniston and Sofia Vergara, the method uses a system of sliding discs, pulleys and resistance bands on a Megaformer machine to build core strength and flexibility and burn up to 700 calories in one hour. "It's the instant way to get your body aligned and looking toned," she has said.

4. High-protein diet

Kate was rumoured to have followed the Dukan Diet in the lead-up to her wedding day in 2011, a diet that focuses on cutting carbs and focusing on lean protein and vegetables. The plan starts with the 'attack' phase, where dieters eat only meat, fish, eggs and fat-free or low-fat dairy products, before moving into the 'cruise' stage, where salads and vegetables are introduced back into the diet.

3. Opting for vegetarian meals

Kate may be a meat-eater, but she often chooses vegetarian dishes, and stuck to meat-free options during her royal tour of India in 2016. Taj Mahal Palace chef, Raghu Deora, revealed that Prince William and Kate particularly enjoy vegetarian food, saying: "It is all vegetarian because I was told that was what they preferred."

5. Meditate

Former actress Meghan is known to enjoy meditating. "Running has always been my form of moving meditation, which I relish because it allows me to get out of my head." Meghan also revealed that she worked with personal trainer Craig McNamee while filming Suits in Toronto.

6. Green juice

Meghan typically tries to avoid caffeine in the afternoons, instead opting for a green juice to get an energy boost. Speaking to Today, she explained: "It's easy to fall into the trap of rushing for a coffee when you hit that 4pm slump, but if I blend some apple, kale, spinach, lemon, and ginger in my Vitamix in the morning and bring it to work, I always find that sipping on that is a much better boost than a cup of espresso."

7. Sushi and seafood

Although she can't eat it during her pregnancy, Meghan does sushi, and previously said it was an essential part of her diet. Two of her favourite spots in Los Angeles are said to include Sugarfish and Sushi Park, but it’s not yet known if she’s found a go-to sushi restaurant in her new hometown of London.

Meanwhile, Prince William revealed he and Kate were big sushi fans during a visit to Japan House London, where he met Japanese chef Akira in September 2018. "Very impressive," the royal said as he tucked into some salmon sashimi. "Thank you very much. My wife and I love sushi. We might have to come down here for lunch when no one else is in."

8. Running

Kate is incredibly sporty, and often speaks out about her love of keeping fit, with tennis and running among her hobbies. In 2017, she took part in a 100-metre sprint with Prince William and Prince Harry during a training day for runners taking part in the marathon, and was also there to cheer on the participants on the day itself. Meghan also loves to run, although opportunities for jogging along the pavement in public are limited when she's at Kensington Palace.

