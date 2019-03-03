﻿
Dancing on Ice body transformations! How much weight have the contestants lost so far?

It's a serious workout

It's no secret that appearing on Dancing on Ice isn't just double axels and sequin leotards. Oh no, the competition requires blood, sweat and tears with a gruelling nine-week training and performing schedule and nobody knows what this feels like more than the actual contestants. Indeed, just one look at their physiques and you can tell they've been working hard. From Wes Nelson to Brian McFadden, James Jordan and of course Gemma Collins, here we revisit the most dramatic body transformations to date…

 

Gemma Collins

Gemma Collins was certainly one of the most talked about contestants of 2019's Dancing on Ice, what with her ongoing battles with Jason Gardiner and *that* fall, but she also caused a stir when she revealed just how much weight she lost during the show.

Speaking on This Morning, she said: "I'll be honest, I had about three tyres round my middle. They have gone! [But] I'm still a bigger girl. When I got on the scales I was shocked, because I have actually lost two-and-a-half stone, and the inches as well".

She also went on to reveal that she can now fit high street clothing and she hope to keep exercising following her exit. "I don't know what form of exercise I'm going to do yet. I might take to the rink once a week... but I want to continue with my fitness".

Brian McFadden

It would seem those hours twisting and turning on the rink has paid off in more ways than one for Brain McFadden. The ex-Westlife member has revealed he lost 7lbs in the first four weeks - that's half a stone!

Wes Nelson

If you tuned into Love Island last summer, you'll already know Wes Nelson had a pretty God-like physique but it turns out, you can always improve. Taking to Instagram, the 20-year-old posted a photo of his EIGHT pack, even more chiseled than before, and his followers naturally went wild.

James Jordan

Former Strictly Come Dancing dancer James Jordan did actually lose two stone before he started Dancing on Ice this year. He ran three miles per day and cut down on his fast food intake, but there's no denying his rink training helped keep the pounds off. He previously weighed 15 stone and he now weighs just 13.

Mark Little

He may have become the first contestant to leave the 2019 Dancing on Ice series but not all was lost. The former Neighbours star revealed that in the few weeks he was training, he shed a total of two stone. Impressive, huh?

