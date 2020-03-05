Spearheading their own personal brand of feminism, these 10 female Instagrammers are using social media to spread body and mental positivity, establish support networks and campaign for political change on issues affecting women around the world. Gracing our feeds with messages of female empowerment and social change, we can’t get enough of these awe-inspiring Instagrammers - find out who you need to be following this International Women’s Day…
Jada Sezer
Jada Sezer is a Young Minds ambassador and plus-size model with an MA in Child Psychotherapy. All about body positivity, she is using her Instagram account to encourage women to love themselves and feel good about their bodies.
Follow Jada on Instagram @jadasezer