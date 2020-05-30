Hole-in-one! 10 action shots of the royals playing golf

﻿
The royals are a sporty bunch, with golf being one of their favourite pursuits. Mike Tindall looked delighted to be back on the golf course this week, as the retired rugby player shared a series of photos in the sunshine on his Instagram account, including a snap of himself wearing a striped golf polo and white cap, writing: "So good being back out there."

Golf courses are among the first leisure venues to have re-opened to the public in May following closures during the coronavirus lockdown. But Mike isn't the only royal who enjoys the art of perfecting his swing, his wife Zara often supports him at charity matches along with their daughters, Mia, six, and one-year-old Lena.

Take a look at the best photos of the royal family playing golf.

Sarah, Duchess of York helps youngest daughter, Princess Eugenie, practise her putting during a celebrity golf tournament in 1998.

Eugenie's older sister, Princess Beatrice, also showed off her own skills on the golf course. We love their matching yellow gingham dresses.

Like father, like daughter! Mia Tindall gives her dad a helping hand on the putting green at Celtic Manor in 2019. The former rugby player revealed on Joe's House of Rugby podcast in January 2020, that his daughter is already showing a keen interest in sport.

Prince Harry pulled the most brilliant facial expressions as he tested his golf skills at a youth sports festival during his visit to Antigua in 2016.

A young Prince William enjoyed a spot of golf on a beach near the University of St Andrews as he took a break from his studies in 2003.

The Countess of Wessex brought some style to proceedings in her cream suit as she took part in a golf day in 2005.

Prince Charles practised his putting skills as he met competitors ahead of the 2010 Ryder Cup.

The Queen's parents, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, were keen golfers and this black and white snap was taken of the then Duke and Duchess of York during their honeymoon in 1923.

Mike and Zara enjoyed a romantic moment together as she joined him on the course during a golf tournament in 2019.

