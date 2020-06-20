﻿
12 Photos | Beauty

12 celebrity dads who love exercising with their adorable kids

From Joe Wicks to Gordon Ramsay

Aisha Nozari
Photo: © Instagram
Celebrity dads around the world are striving to instill their love of physical exercise into their children, and many of them have revealed the ways they stay active with their kids on Instagram. Here are some of the most adorable photos yet…

Gordon Ramsay

Gordon Ramsay's youngest child might only be one, but the little boy has already been on his first bike ride! The Hell's Kitchen star shared a photo of Oscar sitting on the front of his bicycle earlier in June, writing: "First ever bike ride." We're not sure how much peddling Oscar did, mind…

Photo: © Instagram
Marvin Humes

Marvin Hume's daughter Alaia is shaping up to be a top goalie! The JLS star shared a clip of himself and his little girl burning off some steam with a football during lockdown, and Alaia sure has some skills!

Photo: © Instagram
Jamie Oliver

Doting dad Jamie Oliver normally shares photos of his kids' cooking, but last year mum Jools Oliver took to Instagram to post a snap of Jamie and his son Buddy enjoying a round of football with himself and none other than Davina McCall! Davina is known for her athletic ways, so we're sure she helped Jamie and Buddy work up a sweat…

Photo: © Instagram
Aston Merrygold

JLS star Aston Merrygold and his eldest son Grayson have been taking their exercise sessions sky-high during lockdown, as the father-of-two proved when he shared a video of himself and Grayson bouncing around on the family's huge trampoline.

Photo: © Instagram
David Beckham

It's no surprise that David Beckham and his kids love to get their pulses pumping on the football pitch – David is one of the world's most famous footballers after all. Back in March, Victoria Beckham even snapped this picture of Beckham, Romeo and Cruz on the pitch with their dad in Miami, football kits and all. 

Travis Scott

When it comes to Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi, dad Travis Scott can't resist encouraging her to show off her skills on the basketball court. And by the looks of it, the famous tot is shaping up to be a star player!

Photo: © Instagram
Gorka Marquez

Strictly star Gorka Marquez often shares videos of himself holding his daughter as he dances around the home he shares with Gemma Atkinson. If little Mia wants to be as talented as her professional dancer dad, she'll need to start young! 

Photo: © Instagram
Anton du Beke

Anton du Beke has been hosting workouts on Instagram from his home, and every now and again his adorable twins will pop up in his clips to help their dad work out! The Strictly star wrote last month: "Daddy had some unexpected extra help in today’s live workout."

Photo: © Instagram
Sir Mo Farah

Gold medal-winning Olympian Mo Farah is vocal about the importance of encouraging kids to exercise, and his own are no exception! As you can see, the doting dad loves spending time on the race track with his children.

Photo: © Instagram
Robbie Williams

Robbie Williams' exercise of choice with his children? A round of golf! 

Photo: © Instagram
Frank Lampard

Earlier in June, Loose Women star Christine Lampard shared a heart-melting video of her husband, Chelsea star Frank Lampard, playing football in the park with their one-year-old daughter Patricia. The little girl was certainly burning off some energy! 

Photo: © Instagram
Joe Wicks

Joe Wicks, aka the nation's P.E. teacher, shares two children with his wife Rosie, and they can often be seen getting stuck into their dad's workouts! 

