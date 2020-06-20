12 celebrity dads who love exercising with their adorable kids

You might like...
-
16 celebrities you'd be surprised to know have health struggles
-
8 Strictly dancer dads cooing over their cute babies – see the sweet photos
-
The 9 supplements you should take daily – from Vitamin D to iron
Supplements promise to offer better immunity, increased health benefits and glowing skin, but do they actually help? The answer is yes… sometimes....
-
Gordon Ramsay reveals regal dining room table inside stunning Cornwall home
Gordon Ramsay has shared another peek inside his Cornwall home – and the more we see of it, the more we fall in love with the décor! Given his...
-
Nadia Sawalha's new mop is so good it must be magic
Nadia Sawalha showed off her new mop on Instagram – and it must be magic, because it worked wonders on her floor! "You all know I'm a messy...