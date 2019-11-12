﻿
13 Photos | Beauty

13 of Strictly's most dramatic transformations revealed

Photo: © Getty Images
Strictly Come Dancing isn't just glitz and glamour – the gruelling training schedule certainly puts celebrities through their paces. To perfect their dances, stars must do hours of hard core cardio a day, so it's no wonder a host of Strictly contestants have noticed a dramatic weight loss! Beginning our run down of the most noticeable Strictly transformations is TOWIE star Mark Wright

Mark Wright

After reaching the final of Strictly Come Dancing 2014, Mark shed 1.5 stone, but he wasn't too happy about it! Taking to Twitter to discuss the change in his appearance, Mark wrote, "1st time back in the gym doing weights since before strictly started 4 months back. 1.5 stone lighter and I am lifting half the weight. #ahh," before adding, "This is going to be an uphill battle!" The Essex-born hunk also posted two 'before and after' photos to highlight the change in his physique.

Ranvir Singh 

Ranvir Singh revealed that she's dropped two dress sizes in the space of two weeks thanks to her run on Strictly Come Dancing. Speaking to her Good Morning Britain co-star Piers Morgan, she explained: 

"I was talking to Richard Arnold... the fact is I'm not going out anywhere I'm in my little bubble. I literally go to training, I go to set, I do my little dance… [they play her dance from Saturday on the screen] please stop showing that, it makes me embarrassed."

Bill Bailey

Bill Bailey's dance partner Oti Mabuse recently shared a photo of the comedian's incredible weight loss on Instagram, writing:

"Who is this person? How much weight did @the_bill_bailey lose? Wow - I should definitely run a dance school and help people lose weight through dance, also Mrs Bailey's very healthy meals have helped #danceismylife #newandimproved #skinnymini."

Mike Bushell

Mike was surprised and delighted by his weight transformation after appearing on It Takes Two to discuss his time in the 2019 series. After the host, Rylan Clark-Neal, told him that he "[looked] like a different guy," they showed him a side-by-side photo of himself at the beginning of the show and during his last dance, where he looked visibly more toned. His partner, Katya Jones, said: "Look at you! That's amazing!" Mike added: "Honestly, I've changed so much! I didn't recognise the person at the beginning there – a stone and a half there!" 

Photo: © Getty Images
Alesha Dixon

Before she became a judge on Strictly, pop star Alesha Dixon was crowned champion of the show back in 2007.  She had this to say about her weight loss: "I was training for 10 hours a day and my body was simply exhausted. By the time I got to the final I'd lost 1st. I really didn't like how thin I was." Alesha's drive to train hard even led her professional dance partner Matt Cutler to lose weight! "I think I lost about five or six kilos working so hard because Alesha really wanted to train every hour," he said.

Photo: © Getty Images
Lisa Riley

Taking part in Strictly Come Dancing 2012 kicked off former Emmerdale star Lisa Riley's dramatic transformation! Although the show's hectic training regime helped Lisa shed a few pounds, she has since gone on to loose a total of 12 stone. Lisa recently said of her decision to go on Strictly: "I wanted to prove people wrong that I didn't want to be the chunky monkey. And prove everyone wrong that I could dance. I knew I had natural rhythm and I wanted to show people my skill."

Photo: © Getty Images
Denise Van Outen

Denise Van Outen, star of stage and screen, appeared on Strictly 2012 revealed that her time on the show helped improve her eating habits. "I learned a lot doing Strictly Come Dancing. You really notice the difference between eating something healthy and something rubbish when you need the energy to keep going," she said. When she reached the final, Denise was asked in an interview whether she had lost any weight from dancing. She replied: "I've gone from a size 10 to an 8 but it's Christmas so I'll soon be back to a 10."

Photo: © Getty Images
Ed Balls

Politician Ed Balls revealed that the Strictly training schedule helped him lose almost a stone in five weeks. Speaking about what his wife Yvette Cooper thought about his drastic weight loss, he said: "Every day I say, 'what do you think?' and she says, 'Oh yes, it's making a difference." Ed added, "It's one of the main reasons [I wanted to do the show] other than having a good time." Speaking to Phillip Schofield on This Morning during his 2016 stint on Strictly, Ed said, "Week by week I'm finally getting back to the shape I should be in."

Photo: © Getty Images
Fern Britton

During her time on 2012's Strictly, TV presenter Fern Britton worked hard to perfect her dance routines each week with her professional partner Artem Chigvintsev, ensuring she kept in good shape. Before she started on the show, Fern joked, "I could be worn down to a size zero after a week, in which case the costumes might get shorter."

Photo: © Getty Images
Gemma Atkinson

She made it all the way to the final of Strictly Come Dancing 2017, and soap star Gemma Atkinson transformed her body along the way too! Gemma revealed that she underwent a 12 week transformation in order to improve her strength and tone up for the competition. "My simple goal on this transformation journey is just to become the best version of myself I can be," she said.

Photo: © Getty Images
Naga Munchetty

BBC presenter Naga Munchetty took part in Strictly 2016, and toned up as a result! Naga, who was voted out in week four, looked noticeably trimmer after her time in the competition. She was partnered with Pasha Kovalev during the show.

Photo: © Getty Images
Nancy Dell'Olio

Nancy Dell'Olio, the former flame of ex-England manager Sven Goran Eriksson, starred in Strictly Come Dancing back in 2011 and showcased her dancing moves with professional partner Anton Du Beke. Nancy allegedly told friends that she had dropped to a size four after the intensive training schedule, saying "I'm losing my bum and my breasts and I hate it. I can fit into my eight-year-old niece's clothes." She reportedly went on a heavy carbohydrates diet to put the weight back on. Now in her fifties, Nancy still takes measures to make sure she stays in good shape. Last week, she told HELLO!, "I try to be active, I have a Mediterranean diet and my doctor helps me control my hormone levels."

Photo: © Getty Images
Reverend Richard Coles

When Reverend Richard Coles took part in Strictly last year, he lost a stone in just one month! A source said: "Richard has lost inches off his waist and the costume department have had to take in several of his outfits. He's delighted." Before taking part in the dancing competition, Richard said his two goals were "to lose two and a half stone and not go to A&E." Luckily, he succeeded in both!

