It's been a trying time for fitness fanatics, or those hoping to shed a few pounds post-Christmas indulgence, after gyms were forced to close their doors once again following the announcement of lockdown 3.0.
Since the coronavirus pandemic began back in 2020, many people have become accustomed to working out at home – but that doesn't mean you should sweat it out in any old clobber. The high street is filled with plenty of fun activewear, which can easily be purchased online, that will actually make you want to work out!
Some of our favourite royal ladies love a spot of sport too, from Duchess Kate to the Countess of Wessex, and we love getting some style inspiration from their workout ensembles. Take a look below…
Kate Middleton
The Duchess of Cambridge showed off her athletic skills when she visited the London Stadium at the Olympic Park in Stratford back in February 2020. Kate even took on the challenge to race heptathlete Jessica Ennis-Hill!
For the occasion, the Duchess opted against the usual attire of leggings, and instead wore a pair of green culottes from Zara, a matching jumper and a pair of white M&S trainers, costing £29.50, with green stripes and detailing.
