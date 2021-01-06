﻿
New Year sportswear inspiration from Kate Middleton, Princess Beatrice, Meghan Markle and Co

Sophie Hamilton
kate-sportswear
Photo: © Getty Images
It's been a trying time for fitness fanatics, or those hoping to shed a few pounds post-Christmas indulgence, after gyms were forced to close their doors once again following the announcement of lockdown 3.0.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began back in 2020, many people have become accustomed to working out at home – but that doesn't mean you should sweat it out in any old clobber. The high street is filled with plenty of fun activewear, which can easily be purchased online, that will actually make you want to work out!

Some of our favourite royal ladies love a spot of sport too, from Duchess Kate to the Countess of Wessex, and we love getting some style inspiration from their workout ensembles. Take a look below…

Kate Middleton

The Duchess of Cambridge showed off her athletic skills when she visited the London Stadium at the Olympic Park in Stratford back in February 2020. Kate even took on the challenge to race heptathlete Jessica Ennis-Hill!

For the occasion, the Duchess opted against the usual attire of leggings, and instead wore a pair of green culottes from Zara, a matching jumper and a pair of white M&S trainers, costing £29.50, with green stripes and detailing. 

princess-diana-sportswear
Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Diana

Princess Diana will always be the OG when it comes to royal ladies rocking sportswear. She was typically seen hitting the gym in graphic sweatshirts, colourful biker shorts, and chunky trainers – she was even seen on more than one occasion adding a bright, statement coat to her workout gear.

meghan markle
Photo: © PA
Meghan Markle

It's no secret that the Duchess of Sussex is a fan of yoga (her mum Doria Ragland is a yoga teacher) so it's no surprise that Meghan chooses to dress in fitness clothing occasionally.

While she keeps her workouts behind closed doors, we did get a peek into her fitness wardrobe when she toured Australia with Prince Harry back in 2018. Photographed on board a boat in Sydney, Meghan wore some very cool Veja trainers, resulting in searches for the shoes increasing by 115 per cent shortly afterwards.

Keep scrolling for more regal workout wear looks…

kate hockey
Photo: © Getty Images
Duchess of Cambridge

Duchess Kate is known for her love of keeping fit and the mum-of-three looked fab back in 2012 when she joined the GB hockey team for a practice at London's Olympic Park. We adored her coral leggings, grey hoodie and trainers. So great to see her casual look.

amelia-yoga
Photo: © Instagram
Lady Amelia Windsor

Amelia looks fabulous in whatever she wears and we loved her simple yoga outfit in this photo. Dressed in some blue leggings and a cropped black sports vest, the young royal showed off her toned figure as she took a break from her workout.

princess mary
Crown Princess Mary

The Danish royal looked super toned when she ran a marathon ahead of the Youth Innovation Summit 2019 in the Moroccan capital Raba. Chic Mary wore some cool navy Nike leggings with a matching zip-up top, red T-shirt and pale blue cap for the race.

kitty mountain
Photo: © Instagram
Lady Kitty Spencer

Wow, Lady Kitty looked incredible back in January 2018 in this pre-run snap. The model and niece of the late Princess Diana shared the photo on her Instagram page, with the caption: "Race you to the top!" Kitty wore workout wear by popular label Sweaty Betty – her neon orange crop top and maroon leggings are ace. Only slight flat stomach envy over here…

kate tennis
Photo: © Getty Images
Duchess Kate enjoys playing tennis and is a regular in the royal box at Wimbledon each year. Back in October 2018, the wife of Prince William joined a tennis session on a visit to Coach Core Essex apprenticeship scheme. Loving the all-black workout look!

sophie wessex cycling
Photo: © Getty Images
The Countess of Wessex

Not many of us can pull of a pair of cycling shorts but somehow Sophie nails it. The Countess looked great in her cycling outfit back in 2016 when she completed the Diamond Challenge cycle ride. The 445 mile course went from Edinburgh to London. Impressive.

beatrice-running
Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Beatrice

The daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson is a keen runner and here we see her taking part in the Lady Garden 5K & 10K Run in May 2017. The royal looked the part in her coral T-shirt and black leggings. Just the thing we'd wear.

maria olympia
Photo: © Instagram
Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece

Maria-Olympia looked amazing post-run in this Instagram photo. We're loving her dark activewear with a cute, red cap. Totally stealing this look for one's next powerwalk - in the summer, obviously.

charlene
Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Charlene of Monaco

Charlene was part of the winning team of the Riviera Water Bike Challenge in June 2018. She looked so pro in her lycra leggings and team top. Our royal activewear icon.

maxima
Photo: © Getty Images
Queen Maxima

How chic is Queen Maxima in her ski get-up? The Netherlands monarch was queen of the slopes in Lech, Austria back in February 2017 in this sleek black and grey outfit.

zara tindall horse riding
Photo: © Getty Images
Zara Tindall

Possibly the fittest of all the royals, the Queen's granddaughter is a professional horse rider. Here she is looking smart in her riding boots, jodhpurs and top during the Whately Manor International Horse Trials in Gloucestershire in September 2018.

