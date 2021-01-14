﻿
Rebel Wilson's best swimsuit looks revealed - see all the photos

The actress shed an amazing 65lbs

Hannah Hargrave
rebel-wilson-pink-swimsuit
Photo: © Instagram
Rebel Wilson's 'Year of Health' wrapped up with incredible results and the Australian star has never felt more confident to showcase her physique. 

The Bridesmaids actress, 40, shed an incredible 65lbs after making her health her priority and she not only feels but looks better than ever. 

Rebel took her fans along with her on her fitness journey and in the process shared some of her most sensational looks - which included plenty of swimwear. 

Whether she was killing it in a one-piece, making waves in a wetsuit or stealing the show in a designer bikini, Rebel has mastered the art of rocking a bathing suit.

So to celebrate her healthy new lifestyle we are taking a look at some of her best ever swimsuit looks.

rebel-wilson-green-bikini
Photo: © Instagram
Rebel looked gorgeous in green when she shared a snapshot from her hot tub inside her beautiful LA garden.

She was sure to add a little protection from the Californian sunshine with a baseball cap and oversized sunglasses, but she still looked like a knockout - and Jennifer Aniston agreed!
 

rebel-wilson-wetsuit
Photo: © Instagram
Getting up on a surfboard for the first time proved pretty easy for Rebel who shared a video of herself riding the Malibu waves in a tight-fitting wetsuit over the summer.

Her form and her fitness levels were something else as she gave the sport a whirl and definitely pulled it off. 
 

rebel-wilson-bra-beach
Photo: © Instagram
Even on vacation Rebel was working on her fitness levels and kickstarted her day with an oceanside walk in Mexico wearing a two-piece lycra outfit.

She confidently put her slimmed-down figure on display for a social media post before her workout. Not exactly sunbathing attire, but still beachwear worthy of a mention. 

rebel-wilsons-swimsuit-boyfriend
Photo: © Instagram
We don’t know what was cuter, Rebel’s swimsuit, or the sweet PDA with her boyfriend, Jacob Busch.

During another sun-drenched getaway with her man, Rebel rocked a one-shoulder, black swimsuit which she teamed with a designer hat.

She shared several sweet photos with Jacob during their trip, which looked positively envy-inducing. 

rebel-wilson-swimsuit-sister
Photo: © Instagram
Talk about double trouble! Rebel Wilson and her younger sister, Annachi, were twinning in matching green swimsuits - and they killed it!

They wore the scuba-style swimwear from Magic Suit Swim on the sandy beaches of Mexico. Rebel’s fans adored the photo and thanked the duo for being confident, happy, and strong! Go girls!

