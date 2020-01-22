Caprice Bourret
Dancing on Ice star Caprice Bourret is mum to two adorable boys Jax and Jett. The former model welcomed her sons back in 2013 – one born via a surrogate and the other carried by herself and delivered just weeks apart.
She told HELLO! of her struggle to conceive with her US multimillionaire financier partner Ty Comfort. The couple met when Caprice was 39 but they struggled to start a family, suffering a miscarriage followed by several failed rounds of IVF.
"The doctors told me to forget getting pregnant," she said. "They discovered that the lining of my womb is so thin that no embryo could attach and grow. I was devastated."
Ty found a fertility agency in the US where they hired a surrogate to carry and give birth to their child. Shortly after their 32-year-old surrogate became pregnant with two of their embryos, Caprice realised she was also carrying a child.
Caprice said: "I didn’t dare believe that I could be pregnant. I took ten pregnancy tests, one after the other, to make sure. When every result was positive I was flabbergasted." Their surrogate sadly lost a baby girl, however Caprice and Ty welcomed two boys, Jax and Jett in 2013. The pair decided never to reveal which baby she and their surrogate had carried.
