They may be some of the most privileged people in the world, but even royals are sadly not exempt from poor health. Members of the British and European royal families have suffered from various conditions – both mental and physical – but thankfully, many have managed to overcome their battle and have raised awareness for causes in the process. Let's take a look at when the royals have spoken about their health…
Princess Eugenie
Princess Eugenie has been very open about her scoliosis diagnosis. At the age of 12, she was told she would have to have life-changing surgery to fix the curvature of her spine. Two metal rods were inserted along her back and two 1.5-inch screws were fixed to her neck during the eight-hour procedure. Eugenie spent three days in intensive care, followed by a week on a ward and six days in a wheelchair before she was able to walk again.
Eugenie proudly showed off her scars on her wedding day in October 2018, choosing to wear a gown that had an open back. In a recording for her wedding dress exhibition, she explained: "I had always wanted a low back, part of it was showing my scar and I believe scars tell a story about your past and your future and it's a way of getting rid of a taboo. We started getting a lot of letters from people who were happy that I had stood up and showed my scar, and people with scoliosis, letters from girls that are going through the same thing, and I definitely was very touched by everyone's support."
Speaking previously to The Telegraph, Eugenie, 29, also said: "There are so many emotions and worries that go thundering through your head. Will I be able to play sports, or will I look the same, or will I miss a lot of school and be behind? I remember being angry about not being able to run and play."
Eugenie also commented on her mother Sarah Ferguson's attitude to turning the experience into a positive one. Reflecting on when they both met other scoliosis sufferers, she said: "[Mum] was amazing at saying, 'Eugenie had the same operation and look at her scar and how she stands now!"