Sporty royal ladies! Kate Middleton, Princess Beatrice, Meghan Markle & more's best workout outfits

If smashing your health and fitness goals was on your list for 2022, you might want to look to some of the sportiest royal ladies for your workout inspiration.
READ: Kate Middleton’s 9 favourite activewear brands
The likes of Kate Middleton, Princess Beatrice and Zara Tindall love to get their sweat on in style, donning some of the chicest activewear and sought-after workout gear. Since the coronavirus pandemic began back in 2020, many people have become accustomed to working out at home – but that doesn't mean you should sweat it out in any old attire. The high street is filled with plenty of fun activewear, which can easily be purchased online, that will actually make you want to work out!
We love to take our style inspiration from the sporty Duchess Kate to the Countess of Wessex. Take a look at some of their most fashionable workout ensembles below…
Kate Middleton
The Duchess of Cambridge showed off her athletic skills when she visited the London Stadium at the Olympic Park in Stratford back in February 2020. Kate even took on the challenge to race heptathlete Jessica Ennis-Hill!
For the occasion, the Duchess opted against the usual attire of leggings, and instead wore a pair of green culottes from Zara, a matching jumper and a pair of white M&S trainers, costing £29.50, with green stripes and detailing.
MORE: Fun activewear that will actually make you want to work out in 2022