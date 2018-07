Get the Look: A nose for foundation Get the Look: A nose for foundation

Want to know how to find the perfect texture of foundation? Test it on your nose, says Tess Daly make-up artist Aimee Adams, because it's where skin can be oily, dry, have broken veins, blackheads and open pores – if it can blend over all those needs and still 'sit' well on your skin, it's right for your complexion.