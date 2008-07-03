Kim Cattrall's beauty secrets revealed Bobbi's your uncle for 'Sex And The City' star

Arriving looking spectacular for the opening of the Harrods sale, Sex And The City star Kim Cattrall obviously didn't do her make-up in the back of the car on her way to Knightsbridge.

The Liverpool-born star called in Paul Herrington, Bobbi Brown's head of artistry in the UK - who converted her over to the US brand's beautifully soft palette.

"I found the new summer Eye Shadows, £14, very fresh looking," Kim said afterwards. "They are perfect for a summer's day and for evening looks, too." Kim's favourites were the colours in the Eye Shadows range, with Soft Peach, Naked and Flesh her top shades. Shimmer Wash Eye Shadow in Seashell, £14, help create her look, too.