Complexion perfection: Looks that last – sweat-proof your make-up

Be careful with your textures if you want make-up to last. Use cosmetics that claim to be matte, oil-free and non-shiny to help ensure they stay on. Also look out for silicone-based products, which glide effortlessly on and – rather than slide back off again – lock into place thanks to their waterproof finish, as well as fill in lines. If you need extra confidence, use a primer – applied after moisturiser – to keep foundation in place for even longer.