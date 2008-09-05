﻿

Complexion perfection: Choosing the right highlighter for your skin

They've been the biggest cosmetic success story of the past ten years, adding glimmer and glow to celebrity faces on red carpets everywhere, from Katherine Heigl to Jennifer Hudson. But how do you know which formulation is right for your skin? Simple: if your skin's dry, liquid formulations enhance texture and bounce back light. If it's oily, you'll need powder to absorb some of your natural moisture.

