All your autumn colours – for half the price Bag a beauty bargain at Boots

Your household bills may be going through the roof, but that shouldn't stop you from following the likes of Rihanna and Sophie Ellis Bextor and getting experimental with your eye make-up. In fact, isn't the credit crunch even more of an excuse to splash out just a little bit on making yourself feel good?



The Front Cover Rainbow Eyes kit should be just the thing to see you through the winter as it contains 25 stunning autumn/winter colours for brightening up your eyes.



You'll have to get your skates on to bag it at a bargain rate, though. The kit is going to be available for half price, just £15, for one week only from Friday October 24 to Thursday October 30, 2008 at www.boots.com and larger Boots stores - call 08450 708090 for your nearest.



Front Cover is a new concept that brings together fashion colours with tuition on how to get the best looks out of them. So the inside cover of the kit illustrates application techniques, while the palette itself contains neutral shades for blending and a selection of vivid colours - from deep, dark colours perfect for autumn to bright shades that are great for a night out.



On top of this there are also make-up brushes and a solvent that will turn eyeshadows into eyeliners – so you get even more for your money!