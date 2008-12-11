Make an impact like Jada and go green Be inspired by the actress' bold look

There are lots of greens around in next spring's cosmetic collections, not least The Body Shop's, which features shimmer cubes and individual pressed-powder eyeshadows in light, bright shades of the colour.



And now that Jada Pinkett Smith and her mum have appeared with their eyes beautifully decorated in green eyeshadow at the premiere of The Day The Earth Stood Still, we're wondering if – like pink – it's set to be a hot hue for next year.



But you don't have to wait until the spring to work this trend as there are lots of gorgeous greens already available.



Our favourites are from Bourjois, which does the most beautiful shimmery marine green called Bleu Electrolyse in Liquid Eyeshadow Shimmering Shine, £6.95. To get the Jada effect, smear a swathe across the upper lid and, using an eyeshadow blending blush, quickly smooth over while it's still wet, blending above the crease of the lid, midway up to the corners of the brow.



Or there's Bourjois Metallic Eyeliner in Vert Pepite, £4.25, an almost silvery mid-green in the softest of liners that's perfect for blending. Again, rub it over the upper lid and smooth over the top with a blending brush to get the effect.



Ruby & Millie also has a stunning, simple light green in its Eye Liner range, £9 each, that's so soft, it's like a creamy eyeshadow. We've been using this as such – apply roughly over the lid and blend smoothly with an eyeshadow brush, then go back and create a more definite sideways V-shape at the outer edges. Make sure to move halfway into the crease of the lid for definition and to only softly smudge the second layer.



Finish by creating a definite line around upper and lower lashes and then blending in a little separate highlighter under the corners of the brows to catch the light.