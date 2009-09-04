Green with envy: cheat your way to a sell-out trend

It’s a breakout trend for autumn – Chanel’s new Jade nail polish, which was used to highlight the green tones in Karl Lagerfeld’s collection for Chanel’s autumn/winter show and then appeared on Lily Allen’s digits.



Unfortunately, Chanel is making only 300 bottles of the shade available and there’s already a waiting list at Selfridges in London for when it goes on sale in October.



But you could sidestep the queue and decorate your digits gorgeously green before Jade even hits the high street, with W7’s Neon Green.



It’s only £4.95, too. Available from TJ Hughes, Peacocks, Poundstores and magicmakeup.co.uk.