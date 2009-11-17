Gossip Girl beauty Blake Lively goes into neutral for scene-stealing show

It’s a lesson in showmanship – if you want to make a statement, choose one feature only; anything else is a distraction.



And when Blake Lively chose a beautiful tailored jacket decorated with a huge bow for a night on the red-carpet, all she needed to accessorise was a daring cleavage with a dazzling show of leg.



Following the rules like a true pro, she played down her hair and make-up to allow the true scene-stealers to grab the limelight.



Similarly, if you want all the attention on an amazing outfit, subdue any distractions around the hair and face with a simple hairstyle and soft, natural make-up.



Blake’s gone for a matte base with a hint of pink to counteract the natural yellow in her skin and hair colour, with powder all over – you can’t afford for flashlights to be bouncing off shiny skin with such a paparazzi-perfect ensemble on show down below.



Unless you’re going for a particularly retro look, use glossy lip colour with a matte base to attract light to the face – matte face and lips can look dry and ageing. Go for neutrals in beiges and browny or peachy pinks.



Neutral make-up requires plenty of definition to ensure the face doesn’t look washed out, so brows have been filled in – essential with light hair colours.



Lots of mascara is needed to make sure eyes stand out without the need for dramatic eyeshadow (a touch of silver eyeliner, even just in the corner of eyes, brings light to the face, too).



And, finally, add just a wash of colour to cheeks, but along the cheekbone rather than dabbed on the apples, to bring out the bone structure behind an otherwise pared down look.