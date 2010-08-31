Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts proves you can be pale and interesting

Apart from their love lives, Girls Aloud are as known for their stylish image as much as they are for their music, with one member in particular standing out from the crowd – Nicola Roberts.



In recent years, the 24-year-old has learnt to love her porcelain complexion and gorgeous red tresses, culminating in the launch of her newly extended make-up range that allows all pale-skinned women to make the most of their natural beauty.



"My new Dainty Doll range makes it much easier for those with paler skin tones to achieve the ideal shade every time," she says.



The singer has talked before of the pressure to look bronzed and recently commented that she's grateful she no longer has to laboriously reapply fake tan in preparation for an early morning start with the group.





Nicola put in a personal appearance at Harrods to launch the new range (pictured), before hitting the town with bandmates Kimberly Walsh and Sarah Harding to celebrate (Cheryl's in LA and Nadine wasn't in attendance).



Dainty Doll contains a Mineral Powder Foundation, £19, in a very light and light shade, as well as medium and dark, with added SPF18 to keep skin pale and protected.



There’s a full coverage, cream Concealer, £14, too, and liquid Concealer Click Pen, £15, to brighten skin, in the same shades. Eyeshadow Base, £11, amplifies the colour of eyeshadow and helps it stay in place, with Eyeshadow, £11, to go on top in nude, dark brown, orange and bright blue.



Blusher, £13, comes in lilac, pink and bronze, Lipstick, £12, in dark vintage red, red, bright pink, soft pink and lilac and Lip Gloss, £11, in clear only.



To finish off the range there’s Mascara & Eyeliner Duo, £17, Eyeliner Pencil, £10 and Nicola’s first skincare product, Wonderbalm, £20, for use on lips, hands, knees and elbows although Nicola recommends also patting it onto lids and cheekbones to add extra sheen to the face.



The extended range is currently exclusive to Harrods and will launch on asos.com from the end of September.