Kate Moss teams up with Dior

With talk of her engagement to Jamie Hince, the name of the Croydon-born beauty has been on everyone's lips recently. Now there's another reason to talk about her, too, as she stars in the new publicity campaign for Dior's Addict lipstick. Described as a “high impact weightless lipcolor”, it's available in 44 shades and a range of effects, and Dior claim it's the first lipstick with a “bare lips feel”.





Her beauty, versatility, passion for fashion, and ability to create trends with her own unique style made Kate Moss a perfect choice for the campaign, which is running with the slogan 'Be iconic'. What's more, the top model is great friends with John Galliano, creative director of the French fashion house, so it's little wonder she was happy to step in front of the camera to promote the brand.



It's by no means the first time the Kate has ventured into the world of cosmetics: she has previously worked with Rimmel, and she also has her own range of perfumes as well as lending her name to promote fragrances for Calvin Klein, Bvlgari, Cacharel and Chanel. What will her next project be?

