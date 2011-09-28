Cinema smiles
Four tricks for lovely lips
It just takes a little skill with makeup if you want your lips to be the centre of attention.
Take note of these four tips to help you make the most of your mouth, and you'll be ready to smile for the cameras in no time!
- Matte-effect lipsticks reduce the apparent size of the mouth, so if you're aiming for a luscious cinema smile, you're best off avoiding them. The glossier the lipstick, the more apparent volume it will add. For a natural look, apply a cream or satin-effect lip colour in a natural shade and then add just a touch of gloss in the centre of the lower lip to give a fuller effect.
- Outline the mouth slightly beyond the natural lip line to increase volume, but be sure to blend the outline with the fill colour. This trick can be used to enlarge and enhance the shape of the mouth, but should not be used to try and make major alterations or corrections.
- In order to get that perfect line when you redraw the contours of the lips, try applying a base of foundation to them first, as this will create a perfect canvas for when you come to apply the colour.
- Try using just a drop of pearl shadow or concealer at the centre of the upper lip, to emphasise the 'cupid's bow' and enhance the volume of the lips.