Dior goes Extreme with the help of Kate Moss

She fronted their Dior Addict campaign back in 2011.



And now Kate Moss is the face of Dior Addict Extreme, the luxury brand’s new line of lip colour and nail polish that offers vibrant colour through pure pigments and original shades.





It is in line with the beliefs of Christian Dior himself, who once said: “Why deprive fashion and women of the prestige of colour?”



The 12-strong collection encompasses Lucky, a daring pink described as ‘Kate’s shade’; Incognito, a wonderfully feminine beige; Plaza, a mauve-pink infused with petal tones and Riviera, an electric coral ‘reminiscent of sunny stopovers’.



And for those of you who like the idea of matching your lips with your nails, the range of nail varnish is available in the same shades!



Available nationwide from 1st April