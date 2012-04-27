Penelope Cruz is Lancome's new 'Trésor'

Radiant is probably the best way to describe Penelope Cruz in her newest ad for the Trésor campaign.



Fronting the classic perfume by Lancôme, the Spanish beauty smoulders as she strikes a pose.



The 37-year-old is hypnotising as she stares into the camera with her penetrating gaze, outlined in black and framed by voluminous black eyelashes.





In contrast, her lips are painted in a delicate pink tone and her skin with a natural, yet flawless foundation.



Two years have passed since the actress begain collaborating with Lancôme – following in the foosteps of Kate Winslet, her successor.



