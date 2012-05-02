Royals, kittens and flowers: The inspiration for Katy Perry's unique nail art
From the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge motifs to cute kitten wraps, Katy Perry is known for experimenting with wacky nail art.
Now, the pop princess has now shown off her latest manicure – and it’s flower-tastic.
Katy posted a picture of her nails adorned with pretty little petals in pastel hues, with the accompaning caption reading: “My fingers are in FULL bloom today”.
CLICK ON PHOTO FOR FULL GALLERY
Check out our round-up of Katy's nail art.
Let your nails shine
Nail brand OPI gets a Minnie Mouse makeover
Latest comments