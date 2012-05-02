﻿

Royals, kittens and flowers: The inspiration for Katy Perry's unique nail art

From the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge motifs to cute kitten wraps, Katy Perry is known for experimenting with wacky nail art.

Now, the pop princess has now shown off her latest manicure – and it’s flower-tastic.

Katy posted a picture of her nails adorned with pretty little petals in pastel hues, with the accompaning caption reading: “My fingers are in FULL bloom today”.

 

