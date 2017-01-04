The best vegan beauty products

Thousands of people across the UK have pledged to go vegan in January as part of the Veganuary challenge, following in the footsteps of the likes of Ellie Goulding and Beyoncé, who said she got "into the best shape of my life" after cutting animal products out of her diet in 2015.

However there is more to going vegan than just changing what you eat and drink. Animal products also feature in a number of our most-loved beauty products including make-up, moisturisers and fragrances.

A number of popular beauty buys contain animal products

Some of the most commonly used ingredients include Guanine – a crystalline material that's found in crushed fish scales – and features in most mascaras, nail polishes and lipsticks. Meanwhile many make-up bases, foundations and eye make-up products are made using Tallow, better known as rendered animal fat.

From hormones derived from horses to pigments collected from crushed beetles and even substances extracted from the livers of sharks, there are a number of surprising ingredients in many popular beauty buys.

However there are an increasing number of brands on the market that are vegan and cruelty-free while still offering great products for make-up, skin and hair. To help you out we've rounded up some of our favourite vegan beauty buys. Click on the photo below to see our top picks.

