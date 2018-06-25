Up your eye shadow game: These are the trending palettes you need right now From Urban Decay to Kylie Jenner, these palettes mean business…

The right eyeshadow can really amp up your makeup, and it is a great way to subtly accentuate your eyes whilst adding a gentle pop of colour. There are so many different types of eyeshadow in a variety of powders and pigments – sometimes it’s hard to determine which shade is the best one for you. The beauty of an eyeshadow palette is that you have a selection of useful colours all in one place – most of them are easy to carry around in your handbag,and always come with a mirror, meaning you can top up on the go. We've rounded up the most-talked about, trending eyeshadow palettes on the market right now – whether you are a smoky eye kind of girl or just love a subtle dusting, we have something just for you…

Skin Deep Eye Palette, £56, NARS

Nude eyeshadows are universally suitable for all skin tones - and there are more shades of brown out there than you would ever have imagined. With that in mind, NARS has just dropped their Skin Deep Eye Palette and wow, it's goodun. The sleek, slimline compact houses 12 sumptuous, buttery shades that can be used to produce a variety of looks - from a vampy smokey eye to a subtle gold wash. The pigmented powders are high impact with a great colour payoff too - one stroke and you're all set. With a true mix of both mattes and metallics, you wont need to purchase another nude palette for a very long time…

Born to Run, £39.50, Urban Decay

First up is Urban Decay’s newest offering – the universally adored Born to Run. This £39.50 palette houses 21 incredible shades and they are designed to fit all your eye makeup needs. This palette is the kind of item that includes every shade you could ever want – daytime hues as well as glam evening tones. There's glimmering metallics, iridescent jewel shades as well as a smattering of mattes that are soft-to-touch, buttery and massively pigmented – giving a GREAT colour payoff. Let's remember that Urban Decay invented the Naked Palette – pretty much the most talked about palette of all time, so you KNOW it's going to be a good one…

Kyshadow, The Bronze £22.99, Kylie Jenner @ Be Beauty

Kylie Jenner. Mother-of-one, a big power player in the Kardashian/Jenner clan and of course, a makeup mogul. The 21-year-old’s Kylie Cosmetics company is worth a reported $386 BILLION. The Kylie Jenner Kyshadow Palette in Bronze contains 9 neutral-toned shades that would warm up any complexion. We love seeing what the sister of Kim will bring out next – and there's a huge buzz around her next palette the Sorta Sweet which is dropping In July and we can't wait to see it. Unfortunately you have to deal with oversees delivery - Kylie, can't you just make your beauty collection available in the UK?

Eye Color Quad in Nude dip, £66, TOM FORD

If you want luxurious makeup that looks just as pretty on your Instagram feed as it does on your face – you need to invest in Tom Ford. We are just a little bit in love with the Eye Colour Quad in Coco Mirage. The four piece set comes with the most opulent- toned browns which give such an intense colour pay off with satin, sparkle, shimmer and matte pigments. Plus, the packaging is so chic.

Huda Kattan re-released her famous Rose Gold Palette back in May 2018 – Rose Gold Remastered - and beauty fans have been rejoicing ever since. The 18-piece palette features decadent shades that are even stronger than before – perfect for ladies that love to make a statement with their eye makeup. Metallics, shimmer and matte shadows – it’s all there! It now also comes with a huge mirror in the lid - perfect for admiring your peepers.

Designing Color Eyes, £46, SUQQU

SUQQU is totally on fire at the moment – particularly since Victoria Beckham revealed her love for the brand's face mask on her Instagram feed. The Designing Color Eyes eyeshadow palette contains four innovative silicone-coated powders that have a gorgeous, long-lasting finish. Plus, we love the mix of lighter and darker, more intense shades – great if you want to switch up your look on a daily basis.

Then & Now Eyeshadow Palette, TBC, Too Faced

One of our favourite makeup brands Too Faced is almost 20 years old (no, we can't believe it either) and in celebration, it's bringing back the Then & Now Eyeshadow Palette which features 10 of the brand's original shades, amped up in a modern formula which is housed in a sparkly pink case. Best of all, the shadows actually smell of birthday cake! Too Faced founder Jerrod Blandino announced the news on his Instagram account – but sadly with no date of release as yet – but watch this space…

Beauty Yemoja Eyeshadow Palette, £29, OPV

There's a new, hugely-pigmented palette on the block and we are obsessed. The OPV Beauty Yemoja Eyeshadow Palette is getting lots of love on Instagram and it's easy to see why. The founders of the brand were inspired by their motherland Nigeria and the palette pays homage to their Yoruba culture, and in particular, the Yoruba goddess Yemoja – hence the palette's name. The 12 shades have an aquatic feel and have the most incredible payoff which is super-long lasting.

Eye See Eyeshadow Palette, £18, Zoeva

The Eye See Eyeshadow Palette from Zoeva includes 10 galactic shades which are a gorgeous mix of metallic and glitter finishes for extra sparkle. We love the colour way - there's a vibrant red, a deep inky blue and even a glimmering forest green.

