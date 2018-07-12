Hand luggage beauty – marvellous mini's you can take with you on the plane Jet-setting beauty

If you are off on an overseas trip soon, you will be thinking about your packing situation. Although your outfits and shoes are vital, people do tend to forget about their hand luggage, which can be a bit of a last-minute scenario. Beauty fans will know that decanting your favourite products is beyond annoying – especially as everything has to be under 100ml and carried in a so-not-stylish sealable, transparent bag. But never fear, we have the perfect solution! Some of your favourite beauty products now come in miniature form which are ideal for jetting off in style.

Cheekleaders Mini Bronze Squad Palette, £26.00, Benefit Cosmetics

Taking a collection of face powders on holiday is no fun - but those clever people at Benefit have the answer. The brand has produced a trio of their best-loved cheek products - Hoola, Gold Rush Blush and the Cookie highlighter - all housed in one slimline palette that will easily pop in your bag, meaning you can jet-set and highlight, contour and glow at the same time. Fancy!

Luna Mini 2, £119.​​​​​​, Foreo

Foreo is the electronic cleansing brush with a difference – its silicone brushes vibrate back and forth to zap dirt and grime from your skin. The mini version is perfect for a holiday facial as it’s so small yet ultra-powerful and comes in a handy carrying case.

Milky Jelly Cleanser mini, £8, Glossier

Everyone is obsessed with millennial beauty brand of the moment Glossier – and you can imagine our excitement when we discovered some of their best-loved products come in miniature bottles. Milky Jelly Cleanser (the gel cleanser which foams up like a dream) is available in a 60ml size and retails at just £8.

Woman in Gold Travel Spray, £125, Kilian

Taking a perfume on holiday can be tricky. Who wants to lug around a great big glass bottle? No need to worry – Kilian have the answer. The brand's beautiful Women in Gold fragrance (one of the most glamorous scents of all time) now comes in a stunning travel tube which has four vials you can add in, in case you run out.

Kiss Mix lip blam, £16, Eve Lom

Whether you are jetting off to a hot or cold climate, protecting your pout is imperative regardless of where you go. Eve Lom's Kiss Mix – the brand's vest-selling product – now comes in a teeny 7ml pot which you means you can hydrate your lips on the go.

Micro Mini Duo, £13.50, Beauty Blender

Keeping your makeup looking intact is essential when you are away, and hordes of makeup brushes take up so much room in your case. Beauty Blender have brought out an ingenious set of two mini sponges that are over half the size of the regular, larger version and they are beyond handy for overnight trips.

Dry shampoo mini, £1.50 each, Batiste

Everyone's favourite dry shampoo brand Batiste have added to their extensive range of aerosol sprays – you can now get a can in a micro 50ml which is great for carrying on board and banishing greasy hair in a flash.

Mini Marvels set, £16, Percy & Reed

For the immaculate jet-setter who wants to ensure their mane is well coiffed at all times, Percy & Reed have their entire range of products in miniature sizes that are easy to stowaway. The Mini Marvels set retails at just £16 and includes a shampoo, conditioner, wonder balm and fragrance spray, all in 50ml. Perfect!

Lily & Lionel Travel Collection for her, £65, Elemis

Want an entire skincare line for your holidays in one place? Elemis' Travel Collection set – has everything you need for your vacation in the chicest of washbags. Containing some of the ELEMIS heroes including the Pro-Collagen Marine Cream and Frangipani Body Oil, it has everything you need for beauty-on-the-go. Best of all, the seven-piece set retails for £65, but is actually worth £121. What a saving!

Hot Lips Mini Celebrity Charms, £29, Charlotte Tilbury

Have you ever seen anything quite so cute (or ingenious) as these tiny lipsticks from Charlotte Tilbury? This gorgeous trio includes every colour you would need on holiday – a rich red, a classic nude and the prettiest pink.

£35, Pestle & Mortar

Flying through time zones isn't the best for your skin, so applying great skincare on board really helps. Rejuvenate your peepers with this handy bottle of Pestle & Morter Recover Eye Cream. Gently pat under the eye area and your eye bags will become non-existent. Plus at 15ml per tube, you can afford to take two!

Glow Tonic To Go Pads, £20, Pixi Beauty @qvcuk

Having a product in pad form is a winning combination as it saves space AND is fuss free. These pre-soaked pads are ideal for travelling in their hard-wearing box. Just wipe over your face for instant hydration on-the-go.

Brow-Raising Lineup, £23, Benefit Cosmetics

You should always keep on top of your brows, no matter where you go! Once again, Benefit has just the little kit which contains travel-size versions of their best-loved travel products - Goof Proof Brow Pencil (the shaping pencil of dreams) ka-BROW! (a brow pomade which seals all your stray hairs) and Gimme Brow+ ( a brush-on-brow colour that won't budge until you want it to.) There's no excuse for brow neglect when you're overseas now, right?

Biotec: Energising Skincare System with Foreo, £60.00 (worth £112.67) Elemis

Another incredible kit from Elemis that would be perfect to take on board any flight. The Biotec energising skincare system contains a tiny Foreo Luna Sonic Face Cleanser, an 8ml Energising day cream AND night cream, and a full size cleanser for your case, all in one handy kit. The combinational ingredients including Zinc and Copper totally will transform your skin and give it a luminous kick – so there's no excuse for jet lagged skin!

On The Go Refreshing Eye Cream, £16.50, Origins

Origins is our to-go-to natural brand which never disappoints us with its full-of-goodness ingredient list. The GinZing On The Go Refreshing Eye Cream is great for tired eyes and brightening the skin - and you can now purchase it in a handy, travel-friendly version that has a soft-sponge applicator tip for extra comfort.