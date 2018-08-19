Lisa Armstrong has just something incredible This is so lovely!

Lisa Armstrong is back in the UK following her trip to LA earlier on in the summer, and the talented makeup artist has revealed an incredible act of kindness over the weekend. On Twitter, Lisa was approached by a bride-to-be who had reached out to her to ask whether she would be able to do her makeup for her big day, because she had been let down by the person she had originally booked. Amazingly, Lisa not only replied, but even offered to do it! The bride, called Bethany, first messaged Lisa asking: "@lisaAmakeup fancy doing my bridal makeup in Essex? The woman who was due to it has messed me about." Lisa then answered: "When is it hun? Happy to help if I can xx."

Following a further exchange of messages, in which Lisa established the date of the bride's big day, Bethany told Lisa: "Running out of time. I was going to do it myself but I'm awful on a good day." Lisa then said: "Well we can't have that on your special day, where is it?" and after finding out the exact location, she replied: "Ok sorted, me and my assistant will be there. I'll DM you now for details." Bethany was thrilled, and told Lisa: "That's amazing! Thank you so much. More excited about having my makeup done than getting married!"

Lisa – who is one of the most in-demand makeup artists in British television - will have a busy work schedule over the next few months when the new series of Strictly Come Dancing starts in September. It was revealed in June that she will be coming back to the show, and that her friends at Strictly are very much looking forward to welcoming her back into the fold at the end of the summer. A source confirmed to HELLO!: "The Strictly team are looking forward to getting back together again and Lisa is an important part of that team."

