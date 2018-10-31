Scared of dark eyeshadow? Here's how to create the ultimate vampy look Our beauty influencer Alex Light shows us how to recreate berry eyes and lips for serious Autumn/Winter vibes...

Berry lips are a perennial Autumn/Winter favourite – and 2018 is no exception. We've seen beautiful wine shades all over the runway and the red carpet and the trend has even translated to eyes, too, with Charlotte Tilbury launching a palette heavily dedicated to berry hues (it's possibly my favourite palette EVER). To help you try this look out at home, I've put together a how-to video guide using a host of brand new products – click play to watch!

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Watch Alex create a berry-inspired beauty look

What Alex used on her face

Dior Backstage Face & Body Foundation, £29

Real Techniques Cosmic Sponge, £9.99

Born this Way Multi-Use Sculpting Concealer, £24

Charlotte Tilbury Cheek to Chic Blusher in Pillow Talk, £30

Hourglass Ambient Lighting Edit Volume 4, £69

Charlotte Tilbury Stars in Their Eyes Palette, £60

Nars Climax Mascara, £21

MAC Pro Longwear Lip Pencil in Rebellious, £15.50

L'Oreal Paris x Isabel Marant Matte Lipstick, £9.99

READ MORE: The most wearable beauty trends spotted at fashion week

READ MORE: The Charlotte Tilbury advent calendar is so sparkly, it will have you wishing for 1st December right now