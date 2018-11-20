The best Black Friday beauty deals you need to know about Ready, set, shop!

‘When is Black Friday?’ we hear you cry! The answer: Friday 23rd November. Mark your diaries, everyone.

And while most people rush off to buy their flatscreen TVs and their desktop computers, we'll be rushing out to buy makeup products and hair tools. Let’s face it, a beauty gift is the perfect present for your friend, sister or your mum this Christmas, so be sure to buy it with a heavy discount.

Last year Debenhams Beauty had a whole host of savings, as did Amazon, and we even got amazing discounts off the likes of the Urban Decay Naked eyeshadow palette. We’ll be keeping our eye out for the best discounts on the likes of Estee Lauder and Bobbi Brown, nd MAC.

Scroll down to see our favourite discounts so far…

GHD

For Black Friday, there is a whole load of treats at ghd! 30% off the original ghd styler, RRP £109, Black Friday price £76.30. There’s 20% off the ghd curve range, RRP £120, Black Friday price £96, and there’s 15% off ghd gold styler, RRP £139, Black Friday price £118.16.

Benefit

This Black Friday you can buy the Benefit Superstar Collection, exclusively in Boots from 19th November. The limited edition kit is worth £76.50, for only £29.50 – and it has a whopping 60% saving!

Products featured include:

Full size BADgal Bang! (RRP £21.50)

Full size Hoola Bronzer (RRP £25.50)

Mini Gimme Brow shade 3.5 (RRP £10.50)

Mini Pore Pearl (RRP £10.50)

Mini Double The Lip in Lusty Rose (RRP £8.50)

+ FREE makeup bag!

Want more? An amazing 20% off of ALL products on benefitcosmetics.com will run from Friday 23rd to midnight on Monday 26th November!

bareMinerals

From Friday 23rd until Monday 26th November, bareMinerals will be giving beauty fans 15% off everything on the bareMinerals website.

Ciaté

Stock up on your favourite Ciaté products this Black Friday, with amazing deals on ciatelondon.com from Thursday 22nd – Monday 26th November. Enjoy 30% off site-wide and 50% off the 2018 Holiday Collection, including Mini Mani Month, the Glitter Flip Vault and the Glitter Flip Duos.

Shavata Brow Studio

On Friday 23rd, Saturday 24th and Sunday 25th November 2018 customers can buy any two products, in studio or online, and they will receive Limited Edition Shavata Lavender Heart Shaped Tweezers for FREE (and they're worth £29). For an extra Black Friday deal, visit the studios in Harvey Nichols (Birmingham, Dublin, Edinburgh, Leeds & Manchester) to receive 10% off all Shavata treatments from the 23rd - 26th November 2018.

Isle of Paradise

Cult tanning brand Isle of Paradise is bringing one helluva discount on Black Friday - 50 per cent! Stock up on your tanning needs with half price discounts from Friday 23rd November until Monday 25th November. Use the code: BLACKFRIDAY on the Ise of Paradise website.

NARS

Enjoy a 20% discount off all products, including cult classics like Orgasm Blush and Radiant Creamy Concealer, between 23rd – 26th November only at NARS boutiques and narscosmetics.co.uk.

In addition, online retailers (ASOS, Cult Beauty, Fabled, Feel Unique, Look Fantastic and Net-A-Porter) will be exclusively stocking the brand new Chaos Velvet Matte Lip Pencil Duo (above) from the 70’s punk inspired Holiday Look from Black Friday onwards.

The Sanctuary

Need a little pamper time? Head to The Sanctuary for some bathtime treats. From the 21st November until the 29th November you can find amazing discounts on The Sanctuary products at Boots and Superdrug. We'll be buying the Indulgence Hamper with a saving of £22.50.

Laura Mercier

The beauty brand will release two mini bundles up for offer on Black Friday. The Laura Mercier Lips To Go and Eyes To Go. Each will cost £23. Available at Cult Beauty.

Foreo

The Foreo Black Friday frenzy will run from November 23rd, through to November 30th, with deals of up to 30% off on a variety of best sellers.

Philip Kingsley

As well as 20% off the entire brand, for Black Friday there is an incredible Party Chic Body & Shine Collection on offer which will have Philip Kingsley's hair heroes for life changing hair: The cult pre-shampoo conditioning treatment, Elasticizer, originally created for Audrey Hepburn, the Body Building Shampoo for thicker looking locks and Moisture Balancing Conditioner to keep them in tip top form. Get that extra volume for the Christmas parties with Maximizer and keep the PK Prep Polishing Balm handy to keep any flyaways tamed and in place. At just £55, there is an incredible £109.50 worth of product inside! Available from Monday 19th November in stores and online.

Elemis

Up your skincare regime (winter glos, hello!) with 25% off all skincare and bodycare at elemis.com from Thursday 22nd to Monday 26th November.

Beauty Bay

Beauty Bay will be having up the 30% off across the ENTIRE website including its brand new Beauty Bay Going Out Out Palette which has just launched.

Jurlique

Exciting! One of our favourite natural skincare brands, Jurlique, will be offering 30% off selected lines in store and on Jurlique.co.uk from 22nd to 26th November.

Fenty Beauty

Rihanna’s beauty brand, Fenty Beauty, will be offering 10% off everything instore and online in Harvey Nichols & harveynichols.com from Friday 23rd November – Monday 26th November.

OUAI

Celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin has a very successful haircare line called OUAI and for Black Friday she’s doing a buy-one-get-one-free offer on the UK website. The dates will run from November 23-26.

READ: The Duchess of Sussex shares her hairdresser with this other royal

La Roche-Posay

La Roche-Posay will have 1/3 off everything at LaRoche-Posay.co.uk from 19th November until 26th November 2018. The Effaclar Duo[+] will be RRP: £10.66, usually RRP: £16.00.

Josh Wood

Need some new hair products? Josh Wood Colour is offering a free conditioner when you buy a shampoo from the hugely successful hair care range.

Beauty & Go

On Black Friday you can get 20% off Beauty & Go’s bioactive drinks which contain collagen and hyaluronic acid. Aimed at nourishing and moisturising your skin from the inside out, these cult favourite drinks are packed with 50% of your daily intake of vitamins and minerals, as well as MACRO-antioxidants which are extremely powerful in fighting free radicals.

SHOP: The best beauty launches this month!