This is the EXACT foundation Priyanka Chopra wore on her wedding day Plus, all the other products she wore on her big day…

You’ve seen HELLO!’s exclusive photos of Priyanka Chopra’s wedding dress, and you’ve oohed and ahhed over the beautiful videos of her and Nick Jonas on their wedding day on social media, and now it’s time to find out the EXACT makeup products Priyanka wore to say ‘I do’.

The couple married at Umaid Bhawan Palace in India over the weekend, and the three-day wedding extravaganza saw the couple rock lots of different looks. When actress Priyanka wore her ornate lace Ralph Lauren gown, we couldn’t take our eyes off her. From the beautiful details of her dress, to the cathedral veil, she looked stunning. We also adored her beauty look, and it would appear she took tips from her best friend Meghan Markle by opting for an up-do and a classic makeup look.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's official wedding photos © Purple Pebble America, LLC and NJJ Entertainment, LLC 2018/ Jose Villa/Getty Images

Priyanka’s makeup artist best pal Yumi Mori took to Instagram to tell her followers the exact products she used on the 36-year-old. As with all brides, choosing the perfect foundation is key. You want it to last and you want it to be photographed well. She used Shameless Youthful foundation from Marc Jacobs. The £32 foundation is described on the website as “an innovative, medium, buildable foundation with 24-hour wear,” and crucially, it’s flashback-free which makes it the ideal foundation to wear when you’ve got hundreds of people taking photos of you. What’s more, this foundation contains snow mushrooms - a known skincare benefit – it’s like nature’s dupe for hyaluronic acid.

The rest of Yumi’s bridal kit included Marc Jacobs Beauty and for her lip colour, Priyanka rocked a deep magenta lip - a unique colour for a bride. The colour Yumi chose was Le Marc Lip Creme in Boy Gorgeous, number 222. This £25 shade was the perfect choice for the gorgeous actress because it can last for up to 10 hours - perfect for the bride who doesn’t want to be worried about her lipstick disappearing on her big day.

Priyanka has worn this lip colour before - could it be her go-to favourite?

To see all the other products Priyanka wore, see Yumi’s full list on her Instagram.

