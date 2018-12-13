Beauty Hack: How to use your concealer to get the perfect red lip HELLO!'s beauty influencer Alex Light shows you how to get the pout you want for your Christmas party look

You know what I love for Christmas? A red lip. You know what I don't love? The chaos that comes with red lipstick. There's smudging, bleeding, not a straight line in sight... Utter chaos. Enter this very simple red lipstick hack that I've come to love.

VIDEO: Watch Alex master the red lip using her concealer and a steady hand

Here's how to get the perfect red lipstick using your concealer:

1. Apply your red lipstick of choice

2. Take a concealer and a lip brush

3. Apply concealer around the edge of the lips

4. Blend using either a brush or your fingers

5. Et voilà

